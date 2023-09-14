After the palpable buzz of the past week, I’m sad to report that New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2024 has finally come to a close. Luckily, there were plenty of epic moments that will tide me over until the next season, from stylish ‘fits both on and off the runways, to the viral moments that fashion girlies won’t be able to stop thinking about. And there were quite a few of those.

Julia Fox, who seems to always be one-upping herself when it comes to shock factor, showed up in several spicy head-turning looks this season, including an outfit consisting of nipple pasties for a shirt and a silver chain thong. Her most dramatic moment of the week, however, was when she stepped out in a bridal ensemble (read: a full wedding gown, replete with paraphernalia).

Much like last February, thongs were ubiquitous this NYFW — perhaps even more so this time than in seasons past. What is entirely new, however, is the way they were styled. At the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret comeback event, some attendees took the slinky lingerie piece and fashioned it around their necks, giving the exposed thong trend a whole new meaning.

Of course, a few shows also made the rounds on fashion TikTok. At Elena Velez, for example, models walked along a muddy runway, eventually ending up in the mud and wrestling with each other. Meanwhile, designer Sami Miró stepped onto the runway with scissors and deconstructed a pair of pants on a model right in the middle of the show.

Ahead, the wildest moments from NYFW.

Julia Fox Wore An Actual Wedding Gown Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images No one works harder to bring the drama to Fashion Week than my girl Julia Fox. To sit in the front row of Wiederhoeft, she looked every bit the fashion-forward bride in a head-to-toe wedding gown. Committed to bit, even her bag read “Til Death Do Us Part.”

Julia Fox Wore A Silver Body Chain Thong Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Another major Fox moment? When she showed up in nothing but body jewelry. Yes, that is a harness as a bra paired with a silver body chain thong. It might just be her spiciest ‘fit so far.

Street Style Stars Wore Thongs Around Their Necks Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attendees at the highly-anticipated Victoria’s Secret event — its first since they stopped their star-studded annual fashion show four years ago — took the visible thong trend to a whole new level. KOM-I, Aio Yamada, Kaito Itsuki, and Umi Ishihara wrapped lacy pastel thongs around their necks as statement jewelry. So innovative.

Alana Hadid Made Her Runway Debut Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Modeling definitely runs in the Hadid household. Alana Hadid, older sister to Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, made her modeling debut on the (muddy) Elena Velez catwalk.

Models Wrestled In Mud At Elena Velez Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The muddy pit seemed innocuous at first — just a kooky runway choice. That is, until the models got into a staged fight on the floor. The sludgy moment quickly went viral.

Models Held Clothes With Their Teeth At Puppets & Puppets Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Meanwhile, Puppets & Puppets, one of New York’s cult-favorite brands, sent a few models onto the catwalk holding parts of their ensembles... with their teeth.

...And Stuffed Animals Held Influencer-Approved Bags WWD/WWD/Getty Images The label also enlisted the help of childhood friends. Various, teeny stuffed animals were mounted on the runway — each toting the brand’s buzzy and influencer-favorite chocolate chip cookie bag.