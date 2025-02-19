If you’ve always wanted to dress like longtime fashion icon Paris Hilton, a small window of opportunity just opened up. On Feb. 19, the real estate scion is partnering with vintage e-tailer Vestiaire Collective for an exclusive charity sale where she’s curated nearly 100 pre-loved pieces straight from her closet.

Net proceeds from the sale will benefit Hilton’s nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, and its efforts to help those impacted by the recent Los Angeles wildfires, by providing affected families short-term housing, daily essentials, or financial assistance. In January, seven devastating fires killed 29 people, forced 200,000 to evacuate, and burned more than 18,000 homes in Los Angeles County, according to a Deadline report.

Hilton’s Malibu home wasn’t spared. She talked about the “heartbreaking” incident in a Jan. 8 Instagram post, where she also promised to figure out how best to “support the communities impacted by these fires.” As a decades-long style star, it makes perfect sense that fashion is one of the ways she’s choosing to give back.

The curation is also top-notch. There are coveted designer brands, including Miu Miu, Lanvin, and Versace, as well as some Y2K gems. So you know exactly what to shop first, we curated nine pieces you shouldn’t miss out on — from early aughts collectibles to blindingly blinged-out accessories.

Early 2000s Hits

Remember the controversial trends from the 2000s? You can still ride the Y2K renaissance wave in some of Hilton’s pieces — including a Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, one of her signature looks, and a cotton candy pink Von Dutch puffer.

One of the greatest finds in the sale, however, is an OG Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami handbag. The limited edition collab, pioneered by LV’s then-creative director Marc Jacobs, first launched in 2003. Immediately, the colorful monogram against a white canvas became an instant hit, selling out in Paris within hours. It was so coveted, in fact, that the French maison released a re-edition capsule collection with the artist in January — 22 years later — with Zendaya fronting the campaign. For a taste of the original, Hilton is selling her studded handbag for $2,245.

Pretty In Pink

Pink is a color practically synonymous with Hilton. Naturally, her closet sale includes a few rosy options, including a metallic pink vegan leather trench, a sequined, feathered dress, and a bubblegum-hued mini from SKIMS.

Glitz & Glamour

You can’t shop a Paris Hilton closet without getting anything bedazzled — I don’t make the rules. A sequined denim jacket is up for grabs for $158, while several rhinestone-encrusted accessories are also available to purchase. See: the shield sunglasses and platform peep-toes.

Doing a charitable deed while shopping? Now, that’s hot.