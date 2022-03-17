Phoebe Dynevor Just Dyed Her Hair Spring’s Most In-Demand Colour

On Mar. 25, or what we like to call “Bridgerton Friday”, the Regency-era series will *finally* return to our screens, and already we can’t keep our eyes off Phoebe Dynevor’s flawless hair. While Bridgerton’s leading lady often wears her short, blonde fringe with elegance and grace, the actress has shown that the celeb-favourite copper hair trend is definitely here to stay when she’s not on-screen.

In an Instagram story re-shared by the Waterloo Road actress, hairstylist Syd Hayes poses with Dynevor as he gives the 26-year-old a spring refresh. Cut in a mid-length style, she rocks her gorgeous chestnut waves while wearing a white dressing gown in a campaign for ethical vegan haircare brand, weDo. Dynevor was announced as the brand’s “Advocate for Positive Change” in February, and is working with the eco-friendly haircare brand to call for more sustainable haircare routines, as well as sustainable lifestyles.

"In the world we are living in today, there is pressure to look good and do good and we are all searching for ways we can help the planet simply just by changing our daily routines, products or habits,” Dynevor said at the time of her appointment.

Not quite ready to try Dynevor’s fiery look? Don’t worry. If colour isn’t for you, there are a plethora of other on-trend styles right now, including shags, mullets, and the hybrid octopus haircut loved by TikTok.

Season 2 of Bridgerton will return to Netflix Mar. 25. You can watch the trailer here.