As a wide calf, wide feet, and thick ankle girlie, boot season season comes with its limitations. While my leg press is unmatched, the consequence is 19” wide calves. Most boots have a shaft opening of 12”, so for me, this either means sneakers all winter or finding boots that are *actually* size-inclusive. I love my Air Force Ones, I also love a statement boot — and I should be able to have both, ok?!
Over the years I have tried various hacks to make boots work: Leaving the zipper half down, shopping primarily ankle boots, and using bandaids to prevent blisters from too-tight shafts. I just accepted that over-the-knee boots and mid-calf booties would never work for me — much less a heeled boot. Not only do I have wide calves, but I also have wide feet — which narrows down options even further.
However, with the help of some recommendations from my favorite plus-size influencers (like Curvily and Stylish Curves), as well as some sleuthing of my own, I have found brands that I am fiercely loyal to because of their inclusive sizes and mindful designs of plus-size footwear.
Finding brands that carry wide calf boots sometimes feels like a needle in a haystack, but the brands that do it well, do it really well. Take a look through ten brands below that carry options that are plus-size friendly.