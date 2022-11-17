As a wide calf, wide feet, and thick ankle girlie, boot season season comes with its limitations. While my leg press is unmatched, the consequence is 19” wide calves. Most boots have a shaft opening of 12”, so for me, this either means sneakers all winter or finding boots that are *actually* size-inclusive. I love my Air Force Ones, I also love a statement boot — and I should be able to have both, ok?!

Over the years I have tried various hacks to make boots work: Leaving the zipper half down, shopping primarily ankle boots, and using bandaids to prevent blisters from too-tight shafts. I just accepted that over-the-knee boots and mid-calf booties would never work for me — much less a heeled boot. Not only do I have wide calves, but I also have wide feet — which narrows down options even further.

However, with the help of some recommendations from my favorite plus-size influencers (like Curvily and Stylish Curves), as well as some sleuthing of my own, I have found brands that I am fiercely loyal to because of their inclusive sizes and mindful designs of plus-size footwear.

Finding brands that carry wide calf boots sometimes feels like a needle in a haystack, but the brands that do it well, do it really well. Take a look through ten brands below that carry options that are plus-size friendly.

1 ASOS DESIGN Curve Cancun knee high boots in black ASOS Size 4-15 $69 See on ASOS Sarah Chiwaya of Curvily recommends ASOS for wide-calf boot shopping. She says the brand is “one of my top go-tos for wide-width shoes in general, ASOS also delivers when it comes to wide fit boots.” This pair has a sleek pointed toe and a pretty patent finish.

2 Lane At the Knee Boot Eloquii Size 8W-13W $169.95 See on Eloquii Eloquii absolutely nails plus-size trends of all kinds and their boots are no exception. This knee-high is a natural wide leg, with a circumference of over 19,” while the print and chunky heel ensure you don’t sacrifice style.

3 Stretch Patent Bootie Torrid Size 6-13 in wide width $79.50 See on Torrid I love a mid-calf bootie, but can’t stand when they’re too tight to zip. Torrid’s patented extra-wide width gives extra room all over, including the footbed. Plus, they’re rated a rock-solid 4.8 stars.

4 Daser Wide Calf Over The Knee Boots Nine West Size 5-12 $189 See on Nine West A statement boot is a wardrobe must-have. No need to sacrifice style for size, though, since this pair comes in a wide calf option.

5 Dream Cloud Lug Sole Tall Boot Lane Bryant Size 7W-13W $129.95 See on Lane Bryant A tip for my fellow wide-calf friends: an elastic panel down the side will give you extra room for stretch. This pair measures in at 17.7" at mid calf.

6 Classic Mini Platform UGG Size 6-12 $160 See on UGG I love a platform, and UGG’s signature boot is definitely plus-size approved. A personal favorite, the naturally-wide silhouette provides plenty of room for all feet widths and ankle sizes.

7 Krista Wide Calf Thigh-High Boots With Belt Strap Fashion To Figure Size 7-14 $169.95 $127.46 See on Fashion To Figure A thigh high boot that fits your thigh comfortably is every plus-size person’s dream. But often boots like this will slide down during wear — if you can find ones that fit in the first place. But Fashion To Figure thought ahead, with straps that you can attach to a matching belt. Bonus points for this pair, because the straps are removable.

8 Knee High Boot Kelly Green Wray Size 6-13W $475 See on Wray I’ve been dying to try out the platform go-go boot trend and finally, that’s a real possibility. Latinx-owned, inclusive, sustainable brand Wray dropped these as their first shoe. Hopefully, the first of many.

9 Ayden Chunky Block Heeled Boot JustFab Size 5.5-12, available in wide $56.95 See on JustFab Landies, don’t sleep on JustFab. Their stylish boots come in regular and extra-wide calf. This pair garnered 4.5-stars of reave reviews, like this one: “I really like these boots and got a bunch of compliments my first time wearing them! They are pretty comfortable and are exactly as pictured.”