Like every Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week, the summer 2023 season was packed with spicy new swimwear trends — including ’80s-style color blocking, massive statement ruffles, and, of course, plenty of thongs. And though show-goers are technically there to observe these fashion trends, the models are what truly bring the clothes to life.

When the models feel confident in the clothing they debut, that energy is infectious. It spreads through the crowd — from the front row, all the way to the back — inspiring joyous whoops, cheers, and even dance moves from attendees. The fourth wall separating the crowd from the models breaks down, turning a show into what feels like a party.

This happens most often when the runway lineup is diverse in race, size, body shape, and ability. Nothing energizes an audience like seeing see a non-traditional model owning the catwalk, creating a new standard of beauty with each step. It’s empowering to everyone in the room — particularly when the clothing in question is swimwear.

This season, plus-size model Ella Halikas was a mainstay, appearing in nearly every show I attended. Unfortunately, though, she was often the only one. “I feel like I was the token curve,” she told Bustle over Zoom. “I'm excited to be able to help pave the way for other curve models, but I shouldn't be the biggest one on the runway, as a size 14. I just feel like we're going backwards.”

A major departure from swim weeks past, this season was noticeably short of plus-size models. Like New York Fashion Week before it, the shift away from inclusivity was palpable.

“They're not even including mid-size, which could be anywhere between a six to a 12. The eights and 10s aren't getting covered. They have to have the token plus, the token Black girl, the token girl with natural, curly hair, and then the rest are skinny white girls,” Halikas continued. “It was honestly disheartening, for sure.”

That said, the curvy models who did walk the runway (like Zoe Chin Loy, Nicole Rizzuto, Raquel Bieri, Ciara Shontel Smith, and more) served time and again. They flaunted crochet bikinis, high-rise sets, monokinis, dramatic one-pieces, and more with vivacious charm. For that, they deserve to be celebrated. Ahead, the most gorgeous plus-size looks to walk the runways of swim week 2023.

Though she was walking in Kittenish’s Miami fashion show, Nicole Rizzuto looked straight out of The White Lotus. Eurocore-inspired patchwork made this high-waist style the perfect pick for an Italian getaway.

Zoe Chin Loy, a Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week veteran, walked for Club L London wearing one of swim week’s biggest trends: the statement ruffle.

Halikas donned multiple ’80s-era swimsuits for ONEONE, including this playful two-piece fit for a roller rink.

Black-owned fashion brand Culture Trees dressed their models in colorful West African prints. Ciara Shontel Smith’s onesie featured vibrant, primary colors and multiple cut-outs.

Tied in the front, this swimsuit (also by Culture Trees) is a spiced-up version of the classic triangle bikini top.

Freya Lingerie treated attendees to undergarments and swimwear styles — including this tropical two-piece.

Sinesia Karol dipped into the color block trend, dressing Halikas in a monokini equipped with sultry cut-outs.

Culture Trees dressed up a simple eggplant bikini with a woven cape of sorts.

Chin Loy debuted a fiery red string bikini for biodegradable swim brand Natasha Tonic.

Another style by ONEONE, this spicy suit looks even hotter on Halikas, thanks to her signature sass.

Kittenish showed their take on the whale tail trend, dressing Raquel Bieri in a mint green swimsuit and matching mini skirt, with the bikini bottom straps hiked all the way up.

Another major swim trend was evident at Culture Trees: crochet bikinis. This design featured a strappy detail for extra skin exposure.

Maximalists will fangirl over this watercolor Freya suit that boasts a virtual rainbow of bright summery hues.

Halikas and this lipstick-red Kittenish set are truly a match made in heaven.