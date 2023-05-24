Shopping

14 Spicy Crochet Bikinis To Shop Now For A Sizzling Summer

The knit is having a swimwear moment.

This summer is already shaping up to be sizzling — just look at the itty bitty swimsuits dominating the scene. From micro sets and underboob cut-outs to the cheekiest, booty-baringest of thongs, the season’s philosophy seems to be the more revealing, the better. But aside from the usual barely-there suspects, there’s another trend that stylish celebs are leaning into this year: crochet swimwear.

The biggest devotee of the knitted-style suit is Dua Lipa, who’s rocked the look several times, but has a particular affinity for micro styles. Remember when she wore that teeny Hello Kitty set with minimal coverage? (The “Levitating” singer also loves a crochet coverup, BTW, if you’re interested in a total knitted beach moment.)

Sydney Sweeney is also a big fan of the looped stitching in swimsuits. Even Lizzo, a swimwear aficionado herself, has been spotted in crochet styles — rocking one with jeans to have dinner in the city.

If you, too, want to include crochet styles in your poolside rotation, knits come in just about any coverage or silhouette you could want — from ultra cheeky to high waist sets, and classic triangle styles to more risqué cut-outs. Ahead, some styles to get you started on your collection. Trust me, these aren’t your grandma’s knits.

This striped look is an easy choice for anyone who wants a nondescript crochet print.

The floral print/yarn-spun texture combo is truly top-tier. Exhibit A: this saccharine number with ornate flowers on a cyan canvas.

This corset-style bandeau gives major cleavage (if that’s what you’re looking for), while the smattering of gold beads adds a touch of whimsy to the look.

Yes, this is the exact same cheeky pair Dua Lipa wore on a trip to Jamaica. Hello Kitty has literally never looked so chic.

Crochet need not be basic. This vivid green set’s unique lines give the illusion of multiple spicy cut-outs — a saucy win in my book.

With massive waist cut-outs, this one-piece swimsuit is every bit as spicy as its two-piece counterparts.

SATC fans will collectively swoon over this crochet set equipped with retro rosettes, Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite trend.

This cute high-waist number is perfect for those who want a bit more coverage bum-wise.

This cobalt blue number may seem like your run-of-the-mill triangle bikini at first, but its weaving is so intricate you’d be remiss to not share pics on main.

Kim Kardashian has rocked crochet bikinis herself, so it’s no surprise she included the knitted look in her SKIMS Swim line. This slinky set boasts a soft stretchy fabric that comes in several neutral and candy-color hues.

All eyes will be on you in this zesty kumquat triangle set from Cupshe’s collab with Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan. The orange-y hue is a major trend this year, BTW.

The wooden hardware on this halter bikini gives major tropical getaway vibes. (Anyone else feeling the itch to fly to Bali all of a sudden?!)

This suit is a nice mid-way between a classic suit and a knit style. For spicier options, grab one of the triangle bikini sets or a cut-out design, as listed above.

This minimalist set marries two trends in one — chartreuse’s supremacy this season and the return of the classic triangle bikini (a Kim Kardashian favorite).