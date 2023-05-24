We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This summer is already shaping up to be sizzling — just look at the itty bitty swimsuits dominating the scene. From micro sets and underboob cut-outs to the cheekiest, booty-baringest of thongs, the season’s philosophy seems to be the more revealing, the better. But aside from the usual barely-there suspects, there’s another trend that stylish celebs are leaning into this year: crochet swimwear.
Sydney Sweeney is also a big fan of the looped stitching in swimsuits. Even Lizzo, a swimwear aficionado herself, has been spotted in crochet styles — rocking one with jeans to have dinner in the city.
If you, too, want to include crochet styles in your poolside rotation, knits come in just about any coverage or silhouette you could want — from ultra cheeky to high waist sets, and classic triangle styles to more risqué cut-outs. Ahead, some styles to get you started on your collection. Trust me, these aren’t your grandma’s knits.