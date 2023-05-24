This summer is already shaping up to be sizzling — just look at the itty bitty swimsuits dominating the scene. From micro sets and underboob cut-outs to the cheekiest, booty-baringest of thongs, the season’s philosophy seems to be the more revealing, the better. But aside from the usual barely-there suspects, there’s another trend that stylish celebs are leaning into this year: crochet swimwear.

The biggest devotee of the knitted-style suit is Dua Lipa, who’s rocked the look several times, but has a particular affinity for micro styles. Remember when she wore that teeny Hello Kitty set with minimal coverage? (The “Levitating” singer also loves a crochet coverup, BTW, if you’re interested in a total knitted beach moment.)

Sydney Sweeney is also a big fan of the looped stitching in swimsuits. Even Lizzo, a swimwear aficionado herself, has been spotted in crochet styles — rocking one with jeans to have dinner in the city.

If you, too, want to include crochet styles in your poolside rotation, knits come in just about any coverage or silhouette you could want — from ultra cheeky to high waist sets, and classic triangle styles to more risqué cut-outs. Ahead, some styles to get you started on your collection. Trust me, these aren’t your grandma’s knits.

Crochet Bikini Top Mango Sizes XS-L $39.99 See on Mango This striped look is an easy choice for anyone who wants a nondescript crochet print.

Crochet Triangle String Swimsuit Top Capri Calzedonia Sizes S-L $60 See on Calzedonia The floral print/yarn-spun texture combo is truly top-tier. Exhibit A: this saccharine number with ornate flowers on a cyan canvas.

Cancun Crochet Bandeau Bikini Top JMP The Label Sizes XS-XXXL $96 See on JMP The Label This corset-style bandeau gives major cleavage (if that’s what you’re looking for), while the smattering of gold beads adds a touch of whimsy to the look.

Sophia Green Mabi Swimwear Sizes S-M $280.44 See on Mabi Swimwear Crochet need not be basic. This vivid green set’s unique lines give the illusion of multiple spicy cut-outs — a saucy win in my book.

Solid & Striped The Cheyenne One-Piece Free People Sizes XS-XL $298 See on Free People With massive waist cut-outs, this one-piece swimsuit is every bit as spicy as its two-piece counterparts.

Chloe Triangle Crochet Bikini Top Frankies Bikinis Sizes XS-XL $115 See on Frankies Bikinis SATC fans will collectively swoon over this crochet set equipped with retro rosettes, Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite trend.

She Made Me Rahi Crochet Triangle Bikini Top Urban Outfitters Sizes S-L $115 $84.99 See on Urban Outfitters This cute high-waist number is perfect for those who want a bit more coverage bum-wise.

Barbados Top Ride The Wave Crochet Monday Swimwear Sizes P-V $84 See on Monday Swimwear This cobalt blue number may seem like your run-of-the-mill triangle bikini at first, but its weaving is so intricate you’d be remiss to not share pics on main.

Crochet Swim Micro Scoop Bikini Top SKIMS Sizes XXS-4X $98 See on SKIMS Kim Kardashian has rocked crochet bikinis herself, so it’s no surprise she included the knitted look in her SKIMS Swim line. This slinky set boasts a soft stretchy fabric that comes in several neutral and candy-color hues.