Like it or not, thongs are trending. And that’s an understatement: The cheeky design has taken hold in virtually every sector of the fashion industry — from luxury formalwear to casual street style, as well as lingerie (obviously) and swimwear.

Naturally, when it came time for Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week (the New York Fashion Week of the swim and resort wear world), thong-style bikinis and one-pieces were a mainstay on the runway. During the week-long fashion event, the look was visible on every type of swimwear imaginable.

Buns, cheeks, booty, donk, ass — whatever you want to call it, the butt was on display for almost every show. ONEONE Swimwear, for example, led the charge. The label sent thong after thong down the runway — including a high-leg one-piece with a thong-like design in the front and back (photos of that ahead).

Luli Fama was also notably dedicated to the cause, showing strappy, G-string-inspired bikinis, as well as multiple ruffle-trim sets. Axil Swim, on the other hand, debuted a barely-there bikini with butt-bearing bottoms — this time, in a shimmering metallic sheen.

Basically, this year’s shows reemphasized what we already knew: Thong bikinis are it. Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best, most bootylicious thong swimsuits I saw on the catwalk during swim week 2023 — the good, the great, and the absolutely stunning.

Ultra High-Leg Al Zeta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you think this ONEONE monokini is spicy from the back, just wait until you see it from the other side.

Front-Thong Getty Images The barely-there back was reflected in an equally-revealing front. This one-piece took the vintage, high-leg swimsuit style to a whole new realm.

Cheeky Metallics Getty Images Axil Swim gave the beloved look a rocker touch, bathing their thong bikini set in a rusty bronze sheen.

Booty-licious Barbiecore Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As you’ll soon learn, ONEONE’s show was all about the cheeks. This style, in particular, is giving Barbie in the best way.

G-String-Inspired Getty Images Multiple faux-whale tail sets were shown at Luli Fama. This one is my personal favorite, with a vibrant spotted print you’d expect to find on a rare breed of tropical frog.

Cute Colorblock Getty Images The classic string bikini gets even smaller when given the thong treatment.

Quiet, But Loud Getty Images This minimal number — another Luli Fama creation — is where “quiet luxury” and “suns out buns out” marry.

Stringy Pastel Frazier Harrison for Getty Images Pretty, mint-colored bikinis took center stage (literally) at Sinesia Karol’s Swim Week show.