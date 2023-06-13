Swim Week
Minimal coverage, maximum style
Like it or not, thongs are trending. And that’s an understatement: The cheeky design has taken hold in virtually every sector of the fashion industry — from luxury formalwear to casual street style, as well as lingerie (obviously) and swimwear.
Naturally, when it came time for Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week (the New York Fashion Week of the swim and resort wear world), thong-style bikinis and one-pieces were a mainstay on the runway. During the week-long fashion event, the look was visible on every type of swimwear imaginable.
Buns, cheeks, booty, donk, ass — whatever you want to call it, the butt was on display for almost every show. ONEONE Swimwear, for example, led the charge. The label sent thong after thong down the runway — including a high-leg one-piece with a thong-like design in the front and back (photos of that ahead).
Luli Fama was also notably dedicated to the cause, showing strappy, G-string-inspired bikinis, as well as multiple ruffle-trim sets. Axil Swim, on the other hand, debuted a barely-there bikini with butt-bearing bottoms — this time, in a shimmering metallic sheen.
Basically, this year’s shows reemphasized what we already knew: Thong bikinis are it. Ahead, I’ve rounded up the best, most bootylicious thong swimsuits I saw on the catwalk during swim week 2023 — the good, the great, and the absolutely stunning.