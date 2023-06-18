Podiatrists Swear By These Comfy Shoes Under $35 On Amazon — & They're Actually So Stylish

When it comes to taking good care of your feet, selecting the right shoes is essential. However, with a myriad of options to choose from, sometimes it’s hard to know where to find high-quality picks (without breaking the bank). So, I consulted three podiatrists to help narrow down which shoes are actually worth the buy.

I then expanded on the recommendations of these experts, who have vetted shoes that can help alleviate common foot problems and keep your arches in tip-top condition. Whether you're an athlete seeking affordable gym sneakers or someone looking for comfortable everyday footwear, read on to discover the pairs podiatrists recommend for a happy (and healthy) stride.

Some Flexible Croc Sandals That Are Cute Yet Waterproof Crocs Kadee Ii Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon "Crocs have proven to be a great choice for people looking for a causal cushioned shoes," says Dr. Najwa Javed, DPM MPH AACFAS. These are a great pick if you need a sandal that’s water-friendly and lightweight. They’re made with specialty materials that offer a flexible feel, and the multi-strap design hugs your foot snuggly into place without irritating skin. Dr Javed also likes how Crocs “are easily washable and their proprietary foam keeps it shape." Available sizes: 4 — 11

The Non-Slip Espadrille Wedges You’ll Wear On Repeat DREAM PAIRS Close Toe Espadrille Wedges Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pair these chic espadrille wedges with a dress or cropped jeans and you’ll be sure to turn heads. "With stylish construction, these Dream Pairs are not only comfy but they are a fraction of the price of most espadrilles. The foam padded insole and wedge design will be your summer go to," says Dr. Javed, who is also the founder of luxury footwear brand E'MAR Italy These affordable sandals have a durable rubber sole and a sturdy platform, and the non-slip design offers great traction. Available sizes: 5 — 11

A Walking Sandal With Superior Arch Support MEGNYA Arch Support Walking Sandals Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet for long periods of time or just love a good walk, try these sandals. They offer great arch support so you’ll never have to worry about aches and pains, and the straps fasten easily via hook-and-loop closure for a secure fit. There’s also a deep heel cup and memory foam padding that molds to your feet over time. "These sandals are stylish and comfortable," confirms Dr. Javed. Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Teva Sandals For Water (And Land) Activities Teva Universal Quick-Drying Casual Sport Sandal Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dr. Anne Sharkey, DPM, a podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute and Pedestrian Project brand ambassador, says these are "sandals at a great price point for your summer outdoor adventure,” calling them “my go-to for situations in which you need something that can transition from water to land activities quickly while providing more support than a flip flop." They have quick-drying webbing, adjustable straps for a just-for-you fit, and you can choose from more than 30 retro-iconic options. Available sizes: 5 — 14

These Sturdy Espadrilles With A Secure Heel Strap Soda Topic Espadrilles Flatform Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Need a dressier option? Try these flatform espadrilles. "I like that there is a heel strap which increases stability. The cushioned insole and reasonable heel height will keep you comfortable while being fashionable," says Dr. Sharkey. They’re made with a soft faux leather lining, and a comfortable cushioned footbed. Sharkey dubs them "a summer staple for dinners out, weddings, and more!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

A Trusty Walking Shoe That Relieves Pressure Tianohoh Walking Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add these sneakers to your collection ASAP. Dr. Dana Canuso, DPM, podiatrist and founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare, says, "What I like about these is that they are lightweight, come in a ton of different colors, and they are sneaker, but almost look like a walking fashion shoe. They even have a little bit of arch support." They have the look of laces, but are actually a slip-on, plus the elasticity eliminates any sensation of tightness on your feet. Available sizes: 5 — 12

The Running Shoes That’ll Give You Comfy Support ASICS JOLT 3 Running Shoes Amazon $38 See On Amazon "These Asics are a great athletic shoe at this price point, says Canuso. “The mesh upper is breathable. The stable heel counter and cushioned midsole provide stability." Plus, the Ortholite sockliner wicks away any sweat so your foot will stay cool and dry all wear long. If you’re a runner — or if you are just looking for a sneaker with high support — give these a go. Available sizes: 5 — 12

A Flexible Slip-On That’s Great For Bunions WHITE MOUNTAIN Courage Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon A slip-on sneaker? Count me in. "These are not only super cute, but have a fabric upper so that they will be very comfortable for those with bunions and hammertoes that may find it difficult to fit into inflexible sneakers and shoes,” adds Dr. Canuso. They feature a cushioned insole and a one-inch flatform with a sturdy feel that all arches will love. Available sizes: 5 — 12

This Lightweight Sneaker With A Rocker Bottom L LOUBIT Slip On Mesh Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dr. Canuso says that, “For the money, these take the comfort level up a notch while still being relatively stylish.” She recommends these mesh sneakers if you’re looking for a featherlight feel. The rocker bottom is great for getting an extra little burn with every step, and Canuso says it’s “definitely a shoe you could walk around all day in.” Available sizes: 5 — 9.5

Expert-Inspired, Editor-Approved A bevy of best-sellers based on podiatrist recommendations, these shoes epitomize comfortable chic. Shop more wearable flats, wedges, sandals, and sneakers ahead.

These Ballet Flats With A Classic Croc Feel Crocs Kadee Ballet Flats Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of Crocs’ signature materials for maximum durability, these shoes give you the classic comfort you know and love in a ballet flat style. There’s enhanced arch support for the most supportive fit and good outsole tread that makes these especially slip-resistant. The footbeds are made with Croslite foam that give you some added cushion, and the lightweight feel is ideal if you’re on your feet for long periods. Available sizes: 4 — 11

These Cushy Skechers That Hug Your Arches Skechers Plush-Peace and Love Ballet Flat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Everyone is obsessed with these flats, and you’ll understand the hype too as soon as you slip on a pair of Skechers’ Bobs. This casual slip-on features a canvas exterior, an elasticated upper to make taking them on and off easy, plus there’s a padded sole for some major cushion. Pair these with your favorite jeans or a dress and you have yourself a compliment-worthy weekend outfit. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

Dirt-Cheap Hiking Sandals For A Serious Bargain Lancholy Hiking Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon These hiking sandals are just like the Tevas Dr. Sharkey recommends, but cost roughly half the price. The adjustable straps secure your feet in place even on the hardest trails, and the insoles are actually made with the same EVA material as a yoga mat so they absorb all the impact. (The straps dry super-quickly if you get them wet thanks to the polyester webbing.) Anti-skid outsoles offer stability on the trail and your arches will be happily supported by the cushy footbed. Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Wedge Pumps With A Padded Heel mysoft Wedge Pumps Amazon $30 See On Amazon These dressy wedge pumps are a great pick if you want a statement shoe that doesn't require you to sacrifice comfort. The heel measures two-inches tall and the rounded toe gives you a comfy fit. There’s a non-slip outsole and padded insoles, which pretty much guarantees you could walk miles in these. My favorite color option is this eye-catching blue, but you can select a cream or black option if you prefer neutrals. Available sizes: 6 — 11

An Understated Ballet Flat With Grippy Traction DREAM PAIRS Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon The backbone to every shoe collection? A ballet flat, of course. These are designed with soft skin-friendly lining and a latex insole that’s super-breathable. There’s arch support that helps to relieve any stress put on the foot, and a low wedge that gives you a steady step. The outsoles promise you great traction because they’re slip-resistant, while the cushioned insole offers the right amount of support. Available sizes: 5 — 11

A Ventilated Sneaker That Doubles As Water Shoes SAGUARO Breathable Water Sneakers Amazon $26 See On Amazon These are the sneakers that’ll never fail you. The perforated design provides ventilation that keeps your foot cool and dry all day, and the slip-on style makes these convenient if you’re on-the-go. Even wear these while you’re gardening or as beach shoes — the Croc-like foam is fully waterproof. They’re constructed with a non-slip outsole, plus they’re laceless so you won’t have to fuss with tying them up. Available sizes: 5 — 16

A Dainty Mesh Flat That Keeps Your Feet Secure FINIWOR Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $14 See On Amazon These flats strike a balance between fashionable and functional. The bow on top is not only oh-so-cute, but it also hugs the foot at the instep for a secure fit. The upper is made of knitted elastic mesh for a breathable, lightweight feel, and the padded insole gives you some added cushion. Buy these if you’re ready for compliments! Available sizes: 5 — 11

These Slip-On Canvas Kicks With Padded Insoles Emma Shoes Low-Top Slip On Sneakers Amazon $18 See On Amazon These slip-ons are an easy option for a sneaker lover. They’re crafted from breathable 100% canvas and come with a rubber sole beneath the padded insole. There’s two elasticated side panels that make it easy to slip these on in a rush, plus the inner lining is super-soft so you can wear these all day with guaranteed comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 12

An Easy Sneaker With Rave Reviews Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon Another great slip-on option? These sneakers by Blowfish Malibu. They’re made with a rubber sole for a durable feel and the stretchy paneling on the front ensures your foot stays secure all day long. If leopard print isn't your top pick, there are 80 colors to choose from. More than 20,000 shoppers have given them five glowing stars. Available sizes: 5 — 11

These California-Casual Sandals With Superior Arch Support CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Cushionaire sandals are a fan favorite on Amazon. They debut 100% genuine suede insoles that contour to your arches while offering ample cushioning underneath. There are adjustable straps that make it easy to find your perfect level of snugness and sidestep any skin chafing, plus the soles are anti-slip and super-durable. You’ll be amazed they aren’t Birkenstocks. Available sizes: 6 — 12

These Sneakers With Air Pocket Cushions Mishansha Running Walking Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking for a new go-to sneaker? These are great because of the knitted fabric that offers breathability and comfy insoles that provide arch support. They are made with similar materials to the more expensive brands, plus a soft sponge lining reduces friction between foot and the shoe. On top of an air-cushioned sole that’s shock-absorbing, they have a grippy sole that’s anti-skid. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Some Cushioned Wedges That Give 90’s Nostalgia Teva Mandalyn Wedge Flip-Flop Sandal Amazon $30 See On Amazon These sandals by Teva give you the freedom of a flip-flop with the height of a wedge. The water-ready polyester webbing not only make these extremely durable, but they also dry quickly if you get them wet. The proprietary “mush” topsole forms to your foot, and the heel measure a little under two inches for the perfect amount of height. Wear these with a capri or shorts for the ultimate casual look. Available sizes: 5 — 12

A Classic Loafer With Memory Foam Insoles VERDASCO Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, you can never have too many loafers. These are light on the feet but guarantee a sophisticated look. They feature a non-slip sole for extra grip, great arch support, and a heel cup that adds some cushion. The best part? These come with memory foam insoles that mold to your feet with each step. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

A Supportive, Minimalist Sandal With Adjustable Ankle Straps DREAM PAIRS Open Toe Flat Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon A trusty pair of versatile sandals is always good to have on-hand. These, by DREAM PAIRS, guarantee maximum comfort with a footbed that gives you sculpted arch support and a strap that can be adjusted to securely hold your ankle. The thick sole offers stability and the neutral tones you can choose from make them wildly versatile. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Breathable Ballet Flats That Are Hyper-Flexible ADAMUMU Mesh Ballet Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon These ultra-lightweight mesh flats are the perfect addition to a casual look for your next lunch date or office-ready outfit. The cushy insole and soft lining will both put some pep in your step, while the pointed toe gives you a sharp timeless look. Channel your inner icon with a fun pop of cheetah print or get a foolproof neutral that’s versatile for travel. Available sizes: 5 — 12

A Comfy Low-Top That’s Secretly Rain-Proof DKSUKO Waterproof Rain Shoes Amazon $32 See On Amazon Yep, you read that right, waterproof sneakers. Think: The durability of rain boots — just in sneaker form. They’re crafted with a vulcanized rubber and PVC material that makes them waterproof and thermally insulated, so you’ll feet will stay warm in addition to dry. The rubber sole is anti-slip so you’ll have extra traction even on slippery side walks, and the lace-up closure give the appearance of regular sneakers. (Which means you can wear them rain or shine!) Available sizes: 5 — 11

This Business Casual Clog With A Wide Fit DREAM PAIRS Slip on Mules Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need an office-approved option? These mules offer a balance of form and function. They’re suitable for wider feet thanks to the roomy round-toe design. The latex insoles provide arch support, and the padded heel gives you added comfort for the days you’re on your feet. Pair these with trousers and you’re set for your next meeting. Available sizes: 5 — 11

More No-Fuss Sneakers With Rocker Bottoms SAGUARO Mesh Walking Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Your afternoon stroll just got a whole lot comfier. These platform sneakers feature a rocking bottom that gives you all the stability you need, with a curved sole that’s reported to help strengthen your legs. There’s a pull-tab in the front that makes these easy to slip into, and the soles are non-slip for superior grip. If you need some relief from achy muscles, these are for you. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

A Quick-Drying Sneaker For Water-Worthy Support Zhuanglin Quick Drying Aqua Water Shoes Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love the great outdoors and need a sneaker that does it all, these are it. They’re quick-drying and made with air mesh uppers. The midsole feels featherlight underfoot, and the sock liner is made with ComfortDry technology that helps stave off chafing. They’re ultra-grippy, which makes them ideal for uneven surfaces, plus the adjustable elastic straps hold your foot snuggly in place all day. Available sizes: 6 — 11

These Tried-And-True Mesh Flats BABUDOG Mesh Memory Foam Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Flats are a good alternative if you want to sidestep the pain of high heels — but these mesh flats really redefine comfort. With an ultra-breathable knit upper that keeps your feet cool and a soft lining that ensures virtually no blisters, these chic slip-ons are made with a skid-proof sole. There’s memory foam padding that’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud and the subtle heel tab makes it easy to quickly take these on and off. Pop them into your work bag for a comfy commute from the office. Available sizes: 5 — 11

