Princess Diana's Hairdresser Has Launched A Hair Care Collection

Legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight has had an illustrious career, to say the least. His client list includes high fashion names like Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Most recently, McKnight created Jodie Comer’s “Kitchen Cut” bob. His most notable client, however, was Princess Diana. McKnight created an era-defining short haircut for the princess after they wrapped up a British Vogue shoot, which led to him becoming her private hairstylist for over seven years. Now, McKnight has launched his very own hair care collection.

Hair By Sam McKnight gives the hairdresser’s fans the chance to create their own glossy locks at home. The collection is inspired by skin care, and the formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, with botanicals such as honeysuckle and velvet flower extracts meeting potent actives.

“It’s a cliche, but your hair is your crowning glory. If it’s in gorgeous condition and you’ve got a great haircut, there’s nothing quite like it,” explains McKnight. For those with finer hair types, the Light Cleanse Hair & Scalp Shampoo, which retails at £28, ensures sleek strands without stripping away moisture.

Meanwhile, the Rich Cleanse Nourishing Shampoo and Rich Nourish Replenishing Conditioner promise to leave dry, damaged hair shiny and strong, thanks to moisture replenishing blends of vitamin E, castor oil, and fortifying amino acids.

Textured and curly strands are represented with Curl Cleansing Conditioner (£34) — a deeply nourishing co-wash containing vitamin and mineral-loaded sage leaf and watercress. The formula brings shine and definition without overloading the hair.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.