A rare few get to have the tresses personally blessed by revered celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight. The legend has worked with everyone from the late Princess Diana to Kate Moss and has collaborated with luxury fashion house's like Chanel, Balmain, and Burberry. It's amazing what McKnight can do with a pair of scissors, even when he's in the kitchen. Earlier this year the celebrity hairstylist cut none other than Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's locks into the ultimate cool-girl bob in his very own kitchen. Now the pair are back for round two of the "Kitchen Cut'' with Comer showing off her new neck-length, choppy bob on Instagram.

This is definitely the shortest we've seen the actor's usually long locks after she broke onto our screens as the complex character of Villanelle in Killing Eve. Wonderfully layered and with very flattering curtain bangs, this updated bob frames Comer's face beautifully and emphasises her killer cheekbones. This light, playful, and very convenient cut is the ultimate hairstyle for the summer. To keep the bob looking very soft and bouncy, the hairstylist applied a generous amount of his brand's Happy Endings Nourishing Balm to the actor's hair. Infused with Pro-Vitamin B5 and shea butter, the styling cream conditions the hair, gets rid of frizz, and smoothes out split ends.

Other stars are also currently rocking a bob from Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde lob to Bella Hadid's textured, Botticelli-inspired bob. Which comes as no surprise as the style allows you to still look very well put together but with way less maintenance. Whether it's another bob or maybe even a pixie-cut, we can't wait to see what both McKnight and Comer cook up for round three of the kitchen series.