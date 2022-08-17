The highly anticipated PUMA x Baby Phat collab is finally here, and it’s filled with Y2K nostalgia. Baby pink, platform shoes, and fitted tees...OH MY. The collection is perfect for your 2000s It Girl fantasy. The campaign stars Baby Phat founder, Kimora Lee Simmons, alongside her daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, bringing the nostalgia to matching ‘fits for the whole family.

If you weren’t there for the good old days of Baby Phat, the label was a highly coveted streetwear brand of the aughts, established in 1999 as a spin-off of Phat Farm, the brand owned by Kimora Lee Simmons’s former husband, Russell Simmons. It didn’t take long for Baby Phat’s now-iconic Siamese cat logo to become synonymous with cool girls everywhere.

When Baby Phat relaunched in 2019, Simmons explained to Refinery29 the brand’s major impact on streetwear culture. “When I created Baby Phat 20 years ago, it was because women – especially women of color – had no voice at all in the streetwear category,” she told Refinery29. “It’s in our DNA that this brand is created for women, by women – which was rare then and still is today once you really look closely at who truly owns and controls many womenswear brands on the market.”

PUMA feels like the perfect fit to help introduce Y2K-obsessed Gen Zers to one of the decade’s most memorable brands. And this isn’t PUMA’s first foray into streetwear — the sports brand brought on June Ambrose as creative director in 2020, well-known for her work in costume design and as a celebrity stylist to artists like Missy Elliot, Jay Z, and P Diddy.

The collab is available to shop direct from PUMA.com, as well as Footlocker.com, Champssports.com and select Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Additional PUMA x Baby Phat styles will drop later this year, and you can shop a few favorites from the first drop below.

