This Spring Jewelry Trend Has Elementary School Vibes (In The Best Way)
Channel your inner child with these bright and fun pieces.
When I was a kid, I wanted everything to be rainbow and sparkly. In addition to my collection of hair bows and Silly Bandz (remember those?), I had tons of rainbow jewelry. Think necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and anklets. If it was rainbow, then it was in my jewelry box.
Honestly, not much as changed almost two decades later. But now, more people are reviving this trend as spring approaches and for good reason: It’s cute and fun! The Spring 2022 Anna Sui and Coach ready-to-wear runway shows featured brightly colored accessories, while the #rainbowjewelry hashtag has garnered over two million views on TikTok where influencers are showing off their multi-hued jewels.
There’s something about good ole’ ROYGBIV that’ll bring a smile to your face no matter your age. Plus, if you’re indecisive and can’t choose just one color to wear, with a rainbow you get to wear them all. As the legend Hannah Montana once said, you get the best of both worlds (or, in this case, all of ‘em).
While I probably just aged myself, the rainbow jewelry trend is proving to be surprisingly timeless with all of the candy-colored accessories that are available this season. So without further ado, scroll on to see some of the best rainbow jewelry pieces to bring out your playful side.
