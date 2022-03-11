When I was a kid, I wanted everything to be rainbow and sparkly. In addition to my collection of hair bows and Silly Bandz (remember those?), I had tons of rainbow jewelry. Think necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and anklets. If it was rainbow, then it was in my jewelry box.

Honestly, not much as changed almost two decades later. But now, more people are reviving this trend as spring approaches and for good reason: It’s cute and fun! The Spring 2022 Anna Sui and Coach ready-to-wear runway shows featured brightly colored accessories, while the #rainbowjewelry hashtag has garnered over two million views on TikTok where influencers are showing off their multi-hued jewels.

There’s something about good ole’ ROYGBIV that’ll bring a smile to your face no matter your age. Plus, if you’re indecisive and can’t choose just one color to wear, with a rainbow you get to wear them all. As the legend Hannah Montana once said, you get the best of both worlds (or, in this case, all of ‘em).

While I probably just aged myself, the rainbow jewelry trend is proving to be surprisingly timeless with all of the candy-colored accessories that are available this season. So without further ado, scroll on to see some of the best rainbow jewelry pieces to bring out your playful side.

Rainbow Crystal & 18k Gold Plated Set Of 4 Stud Earrings Ettika $80 $60.99 View product Opt for classic studs to add a subtle hint of rainbow to any look. This set of 18-karat gold-plated studs come with four pairs of earrings, and the collection of geometric shapes and hoops are fit for any occasion.

Aisha Gemstone Necklace - Rainbow SHASHI $178 View product Not sure whether to go for a necklace or bracelet? This rainbow jewelry piece can easily transform from a necklace into a wrap bracelet. (Who doesn’t love a piece that can pull double duty?) It’s made with gemstones that include spinel, sapphire, iolite, amethyst, pink tourmaline, ruby, carnelian, and peach moonstone. Gorgeous.

Rainbow Open Silver Ring BELLABOHO $32 View product This open design ring is crafted from sterling silver and features a dainty array of colored stones. It’ll add a subtle and sophisticated rainbow flare to a ring stack, or can be worn all on its own as a signature piece.

Amina Muaddi Chocker Necklace With Rainbow Crystals AMINA MUADDI $474 View product Fit for rainbow royalty, this choker is made from Swarovski crystals in a variety of hues from pink to blue. Finished with a lobster clasp, it measures in at a little over 15.5 inches.

Rainbow Color Studs Boma Jewelry $21 View product Hand-painted rainbow earrings will add a fun, whimsical vibe to any look. Pair these with a rainbow necklace to fully deck yourself out in ROYGBIV, or use them to subtly brighten up an all-black outfit.

Infinity Rainbow Ring With Love Darling $100 View product Constructed with yellow gold-plated metal and accented with colorful zircon, this petite infinity ring will be the perfect finishing touch to any look, be it elegant or casual.

Rainbow Line Silver Huggie Earring BELLABOHO $36 View product Both hypoallergenic and nickel-free, toss on a pair of rainbow-studded silver hoops for your next special outing. These handmade earrings boast a minimalist style and leave room for other colors in your wardrobe.

Rio Rainbow Anklet Olivia Le $48 View product Don’t limit rainbow jewelry to just your wrists, neck, and ears: Go ‘90s-inspired with a rainbow anklet, like this playful piece. Wear it to the beach or a pool party, and let the colorful pearl and clay beads add some color and kitsch to your summer lewk.

Amber Bracelet Joey Baby $35 View product Who says classic pearls can’t pair with rainbow hues? With both pearls and glass beads, this bracelet is a fresh spin on traditional jewelry pieces and materials.

Chevron Rainbow Necklace in Yellow Gold Sydney Evan $410 View product Complete a business-casual outfit with this chevron pendant necklace to add some personality without being too bold. Made from 14-karat yellow gold, it’s the perfect combination of simple and sweet if I’ve ever seen one.

