Ralph Lauren’s Front Row Was A Masterclass In "Coatmaxxing"

Ralph Lauren’s NYFW shows always give the Pinterest girlies endless material. And at the label's Spring/Summer 2027 presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 9, the mood boards essentially built themselves. While the runway served uber-romantic, warm-weather looks practically begging to be recreated next year, the front row provided the perfect blueprint for this fall.

Coatmaxxing is poised to be a major trend this season — and the guest list definitely got the memo. Take Meghann Fahy, who put a fresh spin on the classic black leather jacket by wearing one in a midi hemline, while Cynthia Erivo repped the military jacket style previously seen on Margot Robbie. Even the “strawberry girl summer” aesthetic transitioned to fall thanks to Ella Hunt’s cropped tuxedo jacket.

And though it still feels like there’s a heat wave outside, the way they all styled their outerwear makes bundling up actually look incredibly appealing. Below, see the chic front-row guests at Ralph Lauren and their ‘fits. If you’re already gearing up for your fall-ified wardrobe, these looks are worth pinning.

Cynthia Erivo

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The Oscar nominee made a strong case for the military jacket trend in a cropped black version that featured intricate looped details and contrasting red accents. To make it extra wearable, she stuck with an all-noir palette and paired it with flared pants, a tiny bag, and a baker boy cap. She might have played Elphaba in Wicked, but this look was totally Fiyero-coded.

Meghann Fahy

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Classic black leather jackets are never boring — and the White Lotus alum’s look is proof. Embracing one of the season’s hottest outerwear trends, she wore a leather trench-style coat with a knee-length silhouette. For an edgier touch, she doubled down on the leather with matching trousers.

Rachel Brosnahan

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The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star asked the question: Why choose just one coat material when you can wear two? Peep her brown jacket that seamlessly transitions from leather to suede. She paired the technical masterpiece with coordinating brown touches to keep it streamlined, including pants, a belt, a leather bag, and shoes.

Devon Lee Carlson

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No one does cool-girl Western like Ralph Lauren. Case in point: Devon Lee Carlson’s ‘fit. Suede is a major coat trend this fall, but a fringe trim takes it to the next level. The Wildflower Cases co-founder paired her fun piece with a relaxed take on the Canadian tuxedo. No notes.

Ella Hunt

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Strawberry girl summer lives to see another time of year courtesy of Not Suitable For Work’s Ella Hunt. Her vibrant red cropped tuxedo jacket proved the color isn’t going anywhere — and honestly, it shouldn’t.

Ariana DeBose

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The West Side Story actor combined neutral colors with a ribbed brown sweater and skirt under a black leather trench coat. Brown boots and a structured Ralph Lauren handbag added chic accents to the mix.