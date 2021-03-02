Reformation's New Activewear Line Is Sustainable & Goes Up To 3X

If you haven't worn real pants in the last year, there's no reason to stop now: Reformation's Ref Active activewear line is officially here, and all pieces are both sustainable and size-inclusive.

Launched on Mar. 1, Ref Active — the popular eco-friendly clothing brand's first-ever fitness collection — merges fashion and function so you can look as chic in their activewear as you do in Reformation's signature slip dresses and jumpsuits. Within the line are comfy sports bras, legging sets, stretchy, workout-ready jumpsuits, and everything in between, and you can find the brand's signature flirty cuts in pieces like the V-neck tops, one-shoulder bras, and bike shorts.

The activewear pieces come in an array of muted colors (think slate blue, pine green, and a neutral clay shade) and in two different fabrics: EcoMove, which is more for your high-impact sweat sesh, and EcoStretch, which is more for cozily lounging around in. Sizes range from 0 to 3X, and prices range from $48 to $118.

Everything within the athleisure collection is made sustainably: Each piece is made of Repreve, a material that uses 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles that are fully traceable from plastic to finished product. Producing the fabric uses 45% less energy, 20% less water, and 30% less greenhouse gas emissions than virgin polyester, according to the brand.

The pieces are extra-cozy, and the soft materials are perfect for whatever activity you're doing (or not doing) during the quarantine.

