Things that weren’t on my 2023 bingo card: Taylor Swift’s NFL girlfriend era, Harry Styles’ buzz cut, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, and thongs becoming the trendiest accessory in Hollywood.

This year, no venue was spared, and no event was too exclusive. Fashion month’s highly-anticipated runways, awards shows, and the streets alike witnessed A-listers ostentatiously displaying the boudoir staple.

Nearly all of Hollywood embraced the undies-out style, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Florence Pugh. Dua Lipa and Julia Fox, however, were the leading patrons of the cheeky aesthetic, rocking countless permutations of the thong-flaunting style.

Lipa, for example, favored thongs under sheer ’fits — 2023’s most beloved styling trick. Fox, meanwhile, bared thongs with her signature experimental style: framed by a butt cut-out, made of chainlink jewelry, and even worn over pants.

Ahead, look back on the 10 best thong moments of 2023, as more a sure to come in the new year.

Kendall Jenner

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2

At this year’s Met Gala, Kendall Jenner managed to rock two of the year’s nakedest trends: no pants at the event proper and the exposed thong look for the after-party.

Jenner attended the glam event honoring the late Karl Lagerfeld in a cheeky bodysuit, fully leaning into the no-pants aesthetic she helped popularize. For the post-event bash, however, she slipped into something more provocative. She wore a sheer sequin bodysuit with a micro short hemline by Nensi Dojaka. Pulled over the shorts was an itty-bitty black thong — it was a risqué styling choice that payed off.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez just added “lingerie model” to her résumé in March, but since then she’s been repeatedly churning out racy campaigns for Intimissimi.

Her splashiest, however, came in October when she teamed up with the label for her very own collab collection titled “This Is Me...Now.” The line featured revealing intimates, like crystal-encrusted bodysuits, nightgowns, and other luxe lingerie staples.

The singer broke the internet when she modeled a stringy thong that mimicked the bare look of a Brazilian bikini wax. With sheer lace details and V-shaped cut-outs, it was a *moment*.

Florence Pugh

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Whether she’s baring nipple or flaunting undies, Florence Pugh has been one of 2023’s biggest buzz-makers, sartorially speaking. Exhibit A: her look for Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week show in March.

On top, the Oppenheimer star wore a sweatshirt folded into a crop. On bottom, however, she wore a glimmering skirt that was utterly translucent, flaunting her white thong underneath. The look was instantly replicated by fashion girlies everywhere.

Rihanna

While Rihanna’s Super Bowl ’fit was by far her biggest fashion moment of the year, this Savage X Fenty campaign came in a very close second. In July, a very pregnant RiRi starred promo pics for her label, fully showing off her baby bump in a matching bra and thong set.

Dua Lipa

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

Thongs have been a part of Lipa’s style DNA since 2020 — so much so, that her collaboration with Versace included a medallion-embellished G-string, to bedazzle whale tails ’round the world.

Naturally, one of her buzziest looks of the year featured the skimpy undergarment. She attended Milan Fashion Week in a sheer LBD that flaunted her matching underwear set.

Irina Shayk

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which saw several naked trends, one of the most revealing looks came courtesy of Irina Shayk. An expert at modeling lingerie, the Victoria’s Secret alum took diaphanous dressing to the next level in a transparent dress that displayed her G-string thong.

Megan Thee Stallion

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Historically, the MTV VMAs often bears witness to some of the most risqué looks and 2023’s show was no different. Stars rocked racy trends like freed nips, bustier dresses, and see-through masterpieces — but none better than Megan Thee Stallion.

Before changing for her mid-show performance, the “Sweetest Pie” rapper walked the pink carpet in a sheer bustier number by Brandon Blackwood. It was the perfect opportunity to show off her black thong underneath.

Julia Fox

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Count on Julia Fox to turn every casual outing into a fashion show. When she was promoting her memoir Down The Drain, she showed out in several campy ’fits — one of which, featured a wild thong look.

The Uncut Gems star wore ruffled white undies over her billowing pantaloons, giving the look an avant-garde whale tale of sorts.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo by Ellen Von Unwerth

In October, Gwyneth Paltrow fronted Bustle’s Beauty Issue, posing playfully in a sheer, cherry red affair.

While the top flaunted her monogrammed Gucci designer bra (both Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa have worn the same one), her pantsless look included nothing but sheer tights and a hint of thong.

Olivia Wilde

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite the massive waist cut-outs on her Met Gala dress, Olivia Wilde went decidedly more risqué for the after-party. The Don’t Worry Darling director changed into a silver net dress that boasted massive holes throughout. The holey number drew attention to the focal point of her look: a slinky black thong.