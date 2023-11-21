While celebrity couples usually head to LA hotspots like Craig’s or Nobu for a weekend date night, this past week, A-list duos packed their bags and jetted off to Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of the first power couples to arrive in Sin City, looking oh so glam for a kickoff fundraiser for the highly-anticipated Formula One Grand Prix. Days later, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky touched down on the strip to catch the final race. And to no one’s surprise, they pulled out all the sartorial stops.

RiRi’s Race-Ready Ensemble

While heading to the sidelines, Rihanna looked track-ready in an all-black ensemble (photos here). On top, she styled a plethora of fresh-off-the-runway pieces from Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, including an oversize leather jacket that could’ve been sourced from the racers’ themselves.

Underneath the statement outerwear was a zip-up hoodie, also from the brand. She also flaunted her lacy lingerie by leaving her sweatshirt half zipped — perhaps, a bra from her Savage X Fenty holiday drop.

In lieu of pants, she instead chose Balenciaga’s headline-making pantaboots to complete her F1-inspired look — a go-to footwear selection for the “Lift Me Up” singer as of late.

She Topped With Lots Of “Diamonds”

Even though she was headed to a sporting event, her jewels were more appropriate for the Met Gala. Per usual, the “Diamonds” singer was decked out in just that — starting with a three-tiered choker and body jewelry from Messika S.

From there, she added a diamond ring and ear cuff also from the jeweler. To complete her icy ensemble, she slipped a custom timepiece-inspired anklet from Jacob & Co. over her pantaboots. The 18-karat sparkler reportedly retails for upwards of $400k.

Honorable Mention: A$AP’s Outfit

While RiRi’s OOTN undeniably won the evening, A$AP Rocky’s look was also noteworthy. The “Am I Dreaming” rapper went slightly more casual than his leather-loving girlfriend in a white T-shirt coupled with a light blue button-down and jeans.

He rounded out the look with detachable gloves from his limited-edition clothing collaboration with PUMA and F1, which debuted at the three day-long competition.

The line marks A$AP Rocky’s first launch as creative director for PUMA x F1 — a fitting partnership given Rihanna’s recent drop with the athletic wear brand in September. A power couple to say the least.