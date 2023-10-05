Rihanna Rocked The No-Pants Trend For A$AP Rocky’s Birthday Dinner

A$AP Rocky’s birthday could only mean one thing: a romantic date night with partner Rihanna. As is tradition for the stylish duo, they both showed out in the chicest of ensembles to ring in the rapper’s 34th.

It was RiRi, however, who really stunned to mark the momentous occasion. She debuted a new blonde-tinted hair ‘do and tested out fashion’s trend du jour — the now ubiquitous no-pants look.

Rihanna’s No-Pants Ensemble

On Tuesday night, the couple was spotted celebrating Rocky’s birthday at New York hotspot Carbone, delighting fashion girls the world over.

For the bash, the “Disturbia” singer reached for a black tulle top cinched at the waist. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the the frilly top gathered into a V-shape. To complete her look, she threw on a cropped bomber jacket and left it unbuttoned.

The bottom half of her ‘fit, however, is where it gets saucy. Instead of rocking actual bottoms, the “Diamonds” singer took on the pantsless style that Kendall Jenner helped popularize. Since Jenner rocked the look in November, everyone from BFF Hailey Bieber to recent Paris Fashion Week attendees have donned a version of the no-pants style.

While others reach for sheer tights, Rih went a different route. In lieu of actual bottoms, she wore pantaboots à la Kim Kardashian, also in ink black.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Plus, New Blonde Highlights

Rihanna further merchadised the look with massive hoop earrings and a diamond-encrusted necklace. She also reached for ’90s-style rectangular sunnies to top it off.

All of these accents pale in comparison to the beauty mogul’s new honey blonde highlights, which she debuted that night. Her streaks were the only pop of color in her otherwise all-black ensemble.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: A$AP’s Fun ‘Fit

The birthday boy looked dapper in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. His look included a plaid blazer, gray sweatshirt, and loose jeans — simple, until you get to the accessories.

Effectively putting the “happy” in “happy birthday,” the rapper reached for playful add-ons. Atop his head, Rocky affixed dozens of pearl barrettes in differing sizes and shapes, for a birthday crown of sorts.

He also toted a woven bubblegum pink bag, also from Bottega Veneta. Against the all-neutral ensemble, the vibrant handbag was eye-catching in the best way.

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

A stylish duo if I’ve ever seen one.