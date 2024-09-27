It feels like Rihanna’s once-perpetual presence on our timelines has dwindled, especially after seemingly hinting at her retirement this summer. That is, of course, until another Savage x Fenty drop rolls around, and we get an intimate glimpse of the star that not even a showstopping appearance at the Met Gala can replicate.

At least, that’s what happened on Sept. 26 when the “We Found Love” singer returned to Instagram to promote the lingerie brand’s latest collection, and left very little to the imagination.

Rihanna’s Lacy Lingerie

When thinking of Rihanna’s all-time best looks, the 36-year-old’s see-through crystal gown at the CFDA Fashion Awards or her stunning princess cosplay at the 57th Grammy Awards are probably among the first ‘fits to come to mind. But as her red carpet cameos grow more sparse, it’s the lingerie ensembles that keep her legacy as a fashion icon alive.

Though she’s never been one to shy away from daring outfits in the past, don’t expect to see Rihanna sporting her most recent look front row at Fashion Week. To launch Savage x Fenty’s new Lavish Lace collection, the mom-of-two channeled her inner bombshell in a full lingerie set complete with gloves, knee-high socks, and a garter.

Shining bright like a diamond the sun, the “Where Have You Been” songstress donned a vibrant yellow bra with a lacy floral detailing and matching panties in the campaign. Atop the barely visible undies, she wore a matching high-waisted garter belt. Affixed to the belt is a pair of sheer over-the-knee socks that read “Savage X” across the top in gold lettering.

To complete the look, she wore a pair of elbow-length gloves with the same lace floral pattern and shiny gold heels.

She posed in front of a white lace backdrop and lace-draped furniture, which made her bright-colored undergarments pop even more.

The Fenty Beauty also founder matched her glam to her scandalous skivvies with a tousled blonde ‘do and a shimmery highlight below the ‘brow.

In one photo, Rih seems to tease her return to music by posing with a grand piano covered entirely in white lace, though it’s probably best not to read into the musical set piece too much until R9 is officially confirmed.

The Lavish Lace collection is available now exclusively for Savage X Rewards Members via the Savage x Fenty website.