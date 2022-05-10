Riri isn’t playing games when it comes to her pregnancy style. For Mother’s Day, the mom-to-be stepped out for a date with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Yet again, Rihanna opted for a glitzy, rhinestone bra top (a maternity favorite of the star’s) — this time, with a matching skirt.

Spotted at her favorite Italian eatery Giorgio Baldi, the Fenty founder wore a see-through Miu Miu set made entirely of shimmery, silver mesh. *Stares respectfully in lesbian.* Donning an ice blue, satin bra and matching panties underneath, the dazzling lingerie look was somewhat reminiscent of Kendall Jenner’s all-lace Met Gala after-party look, which also happened to be from Miu Miu.

Adding to the daring ensemble, Rihanna wore a Y2K-inspired diamond choker, then draped a gray fur coat around her shoulders. Crystal-embellished Louboutin sandals and a glittering Balenciaga Hourglass bag effortlessly pulled the dazzling aesthetic together. Click here to see photos of the gorgeous look.

Rihanna has spent almost her entire pregnancy supplying endless maternity style inspiration. At this point, she deserves an award for her tireless work proving that pregnant women should still feel sexy and shouldn’t have to hide under maternity clothes. (Really, though. Can someone please hand her a trophy of some sort?)