Rihanna is a maverick in every way possible. In music, only she has say on if and when she wants to release another album. As a beauty mogul, she flipped the game when Fenty offered a diverse range of foundation shades, a feat practically unheard of prior. She’s most rebellious, however, when it comes to fashion.

Even when she dips her toes into trends, Rih never dresses nor looks like anyone else. Case in point: Last week, she tried the now-ubiquitous no-pants look worn by nearly everyone from Kendall Jenner to Taylor Swift. While the pantsless look’s common style pairings include cheeky thongs and the fall fave granny panties, Rihanna went a completely unexpected route with tighty-whities — in leather, no less.

Rihanna’s No Pants Look

On Thursday, Oct. 3, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted spending time in New York. As per usual, the “Diamonds” songstress showed out to date night in a full Bottega Veneta look. Her “borrowed from the boys” base was a combination of a loose white undershirt and teeny tiny leather boxers — pants nowhere in sight.

While her base was practically the stereotypical male equivalent of lingerie, she added statement outerwear and sent it straight into Fashion Girl territory. Her choice was a shearling patchwork coat from the Fall/Winter 2024 runway. While the exact pattern isn’t available online, there are other shearling prints up for grabs. (Be warned: They come with a price tag upward of $11,000.)

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

A statement coat didn’t stop her from accessorizing with other eye-catching pieces. The Ocean’s Eight star chose matching cowhide sneakers from Fenty’s collaboration with Puma.

She also clutched a dark chocolate Sardine bag, one of the Italian label’s it bags. If you thought Rihanna couldn’t possibly style this one differently, think again. Instead of clinging onto the fish-shaped top handle, she held it like a clutch and slipped her wrist through.

If you wanted to shop Rih’s bag, it costs a whopping $5,200. The other key elements in her ensemble, her tank and undies, costs $880 and $2,550, respectively.

Adding bling to her look, she wore a tennis necklace and tennis anklets.

Honorable Mention: A$AP Rocky’s ‘Fit

Her man, A$AP Rocky, was also decked out in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta. His maximalist groutfit included a gingham coat, textured jacket, and silk striped shirt. Oh, and that kooky shopping bag he’s carrying? That’s leather.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

A stylish couple if there ever was one.