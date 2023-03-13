Nobody does it like Rihanna. The beauty mogul arrived at the 2023 Oscars looking absolutely radiant. Wearing a sheer gown with a built-in bra, the soon-to-be mom of two chicly showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.

The Oscar nominee arrived to the award show, held on Sunday, March 12, in a spicy mesh-and-leather number — and there’s so much to unpack. Save for the built-in leather bra and matching leather skirt, the dress was absolutely sheer. The Alaïa gown included a massive belly cut-out, undoubtedly chosen to show off Rihanna’s growing baby bump, which she debuted at her iconic Super Bowl half-time performance just last month.

The bottom half of her look was just as saucy as the lingerie-inspired bodice, featuring slits across her thighs and butt. The skirt, which wrapped around Rihanna’s hips, jutted out into a long train that gave the star a dramatic carpet moment. She accessorized with bejeweled teardrop earrings and matching rings.

Naturally, the Fenty Beauty founder looked glowy and joyful, rocking a natural makeup look paired with her signature bold red lip. Dramatic as her dress, Rihanna styled her hair in a playfully messy updo with loose, curled tendrils framing her face.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Rihanna is slated to perform her song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later on in the evening and will likely change into another ‘fit when that time comes. I, for one, am counting down the minutes.