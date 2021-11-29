Leave it to Rihanna to take any outfit and make it alluring. Her latest magic trick involves flannel pajamas, you know the ones usually reserved for watching Netflix for hours at a time on your couch. Well, in Rihanna’s world AKA the Savage X Fenty design headquarters, even pajamas can be flirty and bold. The pop superstar took to Instagram to debut a new plaid set with an interesting cut-out. Yes, Rihanna’s pajamas look totally innocuous at first until she turns around and you realize her butt is partially exposed.

The set is a part of the Tied-Up Tartan family, which includes cropped and full button-down shirts, robes, bras, and boxers, all in blue and pink plaid patterns. The Tied-Up Tartan Open-Back PJ pants feature a rear cut-out, accentuated by a back tie. They’re available in sizes XS-3X and retail for $49.95.

Rihanna debuted these pants in the most Rihanna way, posing seductively on Instagram while Silk Sonic’s “Smokin’ Out The Window” played in the background. She styled them with the matching bra and cropped shirt, as well as waist-long box braids and red eyeliner.

Is it too late to ask for a holiday card featuring Rihanna in the pants and ASAP Rocky in the matching mens boxers? Her fans can only wish.

Pick up separates from Savage X Fenty’s daring take on holiday pajamas below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.