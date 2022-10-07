Leave it to the Barbados-born bad gal to stay just private enough that when paparazzi snags a rare street style candid, Rihanna stans around the world are completely left in a frenzy.

Coming off of her unexpected announcement that shook the internet (ICYMI, she’s officially headlining the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl halftime), Riri stepped out with her longtime beau, A$AP Rocky, earlier this week in Los Angeles. Wearing an all black everything ’fit that hugged her curves (and a jaw-dropping, diamond-encrusted choker), the artist, beauty brand mogul, and new mom opted for a smooth blowout and side-swept bangs that flirtatiously covered one eye. What’s more? Her soft, frosted lipstick was another throwback element that was truly *chef’s kiss.*

Dying to recreate the look? Kendall Dorsey, the celeb hairstylist guru behind the nostalgic tresses, was inspired by none other than the OG princess of R&B — aka the late Aaliyah, who reigned the world of iconic music videos and top-charting hits throughout the ’90s and into the early 2000s. And luckily, he shared the exact products he used.

Using an array of Color Wow products and wefted extensions colored with Dark & Lovely’s Fade Resist, Dorsey aptly called the style a “traditional Aaliyah-inspired sweep.”

First things first, Dorsey treated Rihanna’s tresses with an Anti-Frizz Treatment that essentially is a mini keratin treatment in a bottle. Creating a bit of grit and dimension at the roots, he then opted for Color Wow’s Root Coverup Powder (which stays put until it’s shampoo’d out). And for a final foamy spritz of staying power, the duo used a Bombshell Volumizer that keeps hair looking bouncy and full all night long.

As for her deep black hair hue? Dorsey treated her hair wefts with a conditioning dye in the shade Natural Black — and spoiler: It’s only $6.49.

