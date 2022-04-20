Rihanna burst onto the scene with her hit song “Pon de Replay” nearly 20 years ago. Ever since, fans have loved her for not only her music, but also for her style. That’s largely because she’s never been shy about taking risks — whether it’s a Swarovski crystal-encrusted sheer dress and matching thong or a heart-shaped fur coat, the Fenty Beauty founder is continually cementing her status as a fashion icon. In January 2022, Rihanna nearly broke the internet when she announced that she was expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and then went on to disrupt whatever we thought “maternity style” should look like by refusing to hide her baby bump.
That same fearlessness also shows up in her beauty choices. More specifically, Rihanna is the queen of the hairstyle change. She’s rocked it all in just about every hue: The Barbados-born artist’s hair has been blonde, jet black, and fire red (and more), and it’s been worn short, long, cornrowed, and half-shaven. And, yes, there have been bangs. As a hitmaker, a style icon, and a beauty mogul, it’s hard to keep up. If you need a refresher (or remember vividly but would love to relive the looks), Bustle compiled a timeline that showcases Rihanna’s hair evolution, from 2005 to today. Scroll on for the best, most memorable Rihanna hair moments.