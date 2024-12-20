Rihanna Channeled A Chic "Soccer Mom" In $150 Sneakers

Rihanna and “soccer mom” aren’t often mentioned in the same breath. And why would they be? The latter stereotypically describes a suburban, minivan-driving parent who has kids she takes to and from soccer practice. While none of those descriptors fit RiRi, she still cosplayed as the sports parent earlier this week. Sort of.

Rihanna’s Sports-Adjacent Look

As she often does with her own labels, the Savage X Fenty founder loves modeling her brand portfolio’s latest designs. She is, after all, one of the most effective endorsers in the biz. One such project is Fenty X PUMA, her longtime partnership with the sportswear juggernaut. She flexed those muscles when she wore one of the latest Fenty x PUMA collab styles.

Her base ensemble was a pantsuit with an ashy gray blazer and matching loose trousers. With the advent of the ’80s style resurgence, the pantsuit is becoming increasingly popular among celebs. Rih’s styling, however, was utterly unconventional. Instead of wearing it with a blouse (a corpcore fave), or sans top (an NSFW update on the office-appropriate look), she went the sporty route with a soccer jersey.

Despite the loud hues (green and white stripes) and baggy fit, she easily elevated the athletic uniform with her styling. She carried a matching gray bag covered in a label’s monogram and adorned herself with sparkly jewels.

Harkening to her own lyrics, she shone bright like a diamond in two sets of necklaces dripping in the precious stone. One was a tennis necklace, while the other was a chunky lariat necklace.

Her $150 Shoes Were Also Soccer-Inspired

The focal point of her number, however, was the piece from Fenty’s PUMA collab: her cherry shoes. Like her shirt, the pair was also soccer-coded. Meet the Avanti.

The sneaker, one of the first footwear designs from the long-term partnership, blends the designs of the King football boot with the Easy Rider. It’s crafted in leather with an inside-out flap and comes in black and red iterations, the latter being Rih’s choice. She accessorized the casual item with the least casual add-on: diamond tennis anklets.

Rihanna (and sneaker) fans, you’re in luck. The shoe is available to shop on Puma’s website for $150.

In a separate Instagram clip, Rihanna ditched the blazer while digging into her snacks (all sorts of girl dinner options with caviar). Captioning the post with “In the spirit of Christmas, this one is for all the ‘snoccer moms,’” she cheekily nodded to her sports-adjacent style moment.

So good.