Forget flip flops — leave it to Bad Gal Riri to take on August’s stifling temps in a pair of big, baggy boots.

While Rihanna has been staying pretty under the radar since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky back in May, the Fenty mogul made a head-turning appearance when she stepped out in Manhattan on August 12. The focal point of her look was a pair of Y/Project thigh high boots, a polarizing style that debuted on the brand’s spring ‘23 runway in several different colors and materials.

Rihanna opted for a black denim version, which just so happened to perfectly coordinate with her R13 denim micro mini skirt. The slouchy, pointed boots — which I can’t say look very comfortable to walk in — only revealed a glimpse of Rih’s thighs, with the tops of the provocative silhouette brushing against the frayed hem of her mini skirt. At first glance, I honestly thought she was sporting a pair of baggy jeans with cut-outs at the thighs. My mistake, RiRi.

The 34-year-old billionaire paired the statement footwear with an oversized white vintage RZA Birth of a Prince album tee (shoutout to 2003!). She further accessorized with gold layered chains, giant silver hoops, and sleek, rectangular Rick Owens sunglasses. The final touch was a vintage green snakeskin hobo bag, courtesy of Tom Ford’s spring 1996 Gucci collection.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

And of course, I can’t forget the sweetest accessory of all. As a nod to her relationship, she slipped on an 18k yellow gold Briony Raymond Zodiac cuff stamped with symbols to represent her and Rocky’s respective sun signs, Pisces and Libra.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Copy Rihanna’s fierce ‘fit and try out your own mini skirt/thigh-high boot combo via the similar items I selected below.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.