Rihanna Paired Thigh-High Denim Boots With A Micro Mini Skirt
At first glance, I swore they were baggy pants.
Forget flip flops — leave it to Bad Gal Riri to take on August’s stifling temps in a pair of big, baggy boots.
While Rihanna has been staying pretty under the radar since welcoming her son with A$AP Rocky back in May, the Fenty mogul made a head-turning appearance when she stepped out in Manhattan on August 12. The focal point of her look was a pair of Y/Project thigh high boots, a polarizing style that debuted on the brand’s spring ‘23 runway in several different colors and materials.
Rihanna opted for a black denim version, which just so happened to perfectly coordinate with her R13 denim micro mini skirt. The slouchy, pointed boots — which I can’t say look very comfortable to walk in — only revealed a glimpse of Rih’s thighs, with the tops of the provocative silhouette brushing against the frayed hem of her mini skirt. At first glance, I honestly thought she was sporting a pair of baggy jeans with cut-outs at the thighs. My mistake, RiRi.
The 34-year-old billionaire paired the statement footwear with an oversized white vintage RZA Birth of a Prince album tee (shoutout to 2003!). She further accessorized with gold layered chains, giant silver hoops, and sleek, rectangular Rick Owens sunglasses. The final touch was a vintage green snakeskin hobo bag, courtesy of Tom Ford’s spring 1996 Gucci collection.
And of course, I can’t forget the sweetest accessory of all. As a nod to her relationship, she slipped on an 18k yellow gold Briony Raymond Zodiac cuff stamped with symbols to represent her and Rocky’s respective sun signs, Pisces and Libra.
Copy Rihanna’s fierce ‘fit and try out your own mini skirt/thigh-high boot combo via the similar items I selected below.
