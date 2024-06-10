Riley Keough is shaping up to be a triple threat. Keough’s breakout performance on Daisy Jones & the Six earned her an Emmy nomination and showed off her singing chops (grandfather Elvis Presley would’ve been proud). Her recent outings, however, have been flaunting her caliber in a different arena altogether: style.

On June 4, the actor attended the inaugural Gotham TV Awards in New York and wore a little black dress, a classic staple for many. Hers, however, was nowhere near typical. Instead of a timeless LBD, she served up a risqué fashion statement.

Riley’s See-Through LBD

While florals this time of the year tend to be bright and cheery, Keough chose a muted black-and-white palette for the event. Her lacy dress featured a smattering of massive flowers that appeared to be painted on. The Chanel haute couture gown featured an asymmetrically tiered skirt with a scalloped trim.

Though the embroidery gave the dress a delicate, almost grandma-inspired vibe, the sheer fabric also fully exposed a black pair of briefs.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

She styled the look with black peep-toe, ankle-strap sandals and a matching clutch.

Her Minimal Beauty Look

It’s rare to see the word simple when paired with couture. Keough, however, balanced out the intricate outfit with minimal makeup — peachy lips and a winged liner. Meanwhile, she kept her hair down and skipped jewelry.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Echoing Riley’s Met Gala Look

Keough has taken to the sheer floral dress in the past few months. This look was a more diaphanous version of her Met Gala look, also by Chanel.

Leaning into the “Garden of Time” dress code, the bodice featured delicate floral beading on her arms and décolletage, while her skirt was a draped confection. Like her latest look, here, her midriff was visible through a thin layer of chiffon.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

I sense a pattern and I’m here for it.