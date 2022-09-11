Roots Professional Is Here To Reverse Hair Loss

I won’t be the first person to tell you that healthy hair starts at the root. Scalp health has become a top beauty buzzword as a result. Research by hair loss experts at Philip Kingsley show that 42% of the British population is conscious about their scalp or particular scalp issues. And yet the conversation around female hair loss remains muted. Well, not for much longer. Introducing Roots Professional’s new at-home range.

Roots Professional’s salon-standard solutions are designed to not only reverse hair loss and damage, but to prevent it happening in the first place. The range is split into four categories: shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and tropicals, all of which can easily be incorporated into your daily routine. The sustainably sourced, vegan, and cruelty-free products are all made without sulphates or parabens, promoting healthy hair through the power of plant-based technology instead.

Among their most celebrated products are the Imperium Stimulating Shampoo (£33) which has a blend of biotin, collagen, pumpkin seed extract, and Resveratrol (a powerful antioxidant) which doesn’t just clean your hair and scalp, but supports the growth of longer and fuller tresses. For strands and scalps that have become overloaded, Blast Scalp & Hair Prep sweeps away debris whilst minimising inflammation with a base of Manuka oil, apple cider vinegar, vitamin E, growth stimulating polyphenols, and purifying actives.

But that isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week. Keep reading for another five exciting beauty launches worth checking out.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.