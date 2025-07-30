Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is giving Dua Lipa a run for her money when it comes to going on holiday. The model has been enjoying a true Euro Summer, first heading to Positano, Italy, to attend a wedding, where her vacation wardrobe screamed luxury. She donned nothing but silky pastel slip dresses and oodles of eye-catching bling that glowed on the Italian Riviera.

This past week, she switched Mediterranean coasts, heading to Antalya, Turkey, and staying at the Regnum Carya resort where J.Lo just performed as part of her Up All Night Tour. She shared photos from her trip on Instagram, which showed off an array of ideal vacation looks, from luxe bikinis to an elevated tube top.

Rosie’s Quiet Luxury Bikini

One day on vacation, Huntington-Whiteley chilled out by the pool in a swimsuit that embraced both the quiet luxury aesthetic and the Hot Girl Summer movement. She donned an all-white bikini set, featuring a pleated bra with knotted straps and matching bottoms.

She added even more luxe flair by wrapping a gray scarf with tan stripes around her neck, wearing it like it was a towel. She also wore a gold chainlink necklace with a diamond pendant for extra bling. She completed her look with a black pair of Prada’s Symbole sunglasses.

Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie’s Red Hot Swimsuit

On another vacation day, Huntington-Whiteley went to a more adventurous pool, one that was seemingly inside a cave. This time, she donned a fiery red swimsuit, featuring a classic triangle-shaped bikini top and matching bottoms with adjustable clasps around her waist.

She brought back her gold and diamond necklace for the occasion, and complemented her jewelry with stud pendant earrings.

Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie’s Tube Top

For a luxe beach day, Huntington-Whiteley chose a more casual look that didn’t sacrifice any spice or luxury. She wore a low-cut black tube top and paired it with matching extra-wide trousers, featuring a high-waisted fit that still teased her midriff.

Instagram / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

In true beach day fashion, she went barefoot, simply completing her look with oversized circular shades and her trusty necklace.