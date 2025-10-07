Celebrity Style
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Went Braless At A PFW Party
Fur and leather rounded off the model’s look.
Paris Fashion Week is an opportunity for even the most stylish stars to step up their game. This year, leveling up translates to dressing down — at least in terms of coverage. Naked looks have been all the rage, and the ever-trendy Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been sporting her fair share of risqué fits, joining the ranks of celebs like Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde.
On Oct. 3, Huntington-Whiteley proved her fashion expertise at the launch party for EE72, a new media platform helmed by Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. The model — along with fashion’s best and brightest — attended the event at Le Grand Café, a Parisian restaurant. She dressed for the occasion, looking like an autumnal dream in a subtly spicy ensemble.
Rosie’s Braless Look
Huntington-Whiteley is well-versed in the art of naked dressing, but her latest look proved that it’s also possible to add a risqué twist to a full-coverage ‘fit. For the party, the model went braless in a long-sleeve brown top, made from a shimmery fabric.
She paired the top with two fall fashion essentials: an oversized fur scarf and a knee-length black leather skirt.
To finish off the ‘fit, the model added a pair of open-toe black heels with ankle straps made of delicate gold chains.
Rosie’s Cutout Dress
The day after the launch party, on Oct. 4, Huntington-Whiteley wore another cheeky look. For the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, the model chose a high-neck, sleeveless white dress with subtle cutouts.
Huntington-Whiteley’s knee-length dress was from Balenciaga’s latest collection. The piece featured a modest boat neckline, while the side cutouts showed flashes of the skin at her waist. A white bow in the center of her midriff tied the entire ensemble together.
Another Balenciaga design — a pair of sleek black pumps — rounded off the look.
Huntington-Whiteley’s PFW looks are proof that spicy ‘fits suit the fall season just fine.