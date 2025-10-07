Paris Fashion Week is an opportunity for even the most stylish stars to step up their game. This year, leveling up translates to dressing down — at least in terms of coverage. Naked looks have been all the rage, and the ever-trendy Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been sporting her fair share of risqué fits, joining the ranks of celebs like Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde.

On Oct. 3, Huntington-Whiteley proved her fashion expertise at the launch party for EE72, a new media platform helmed by Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. The model — along with fashion’s best and brightest — attended the event at Le Grand Café, a Parisian restaurant. She dressed for the occasion, looking like an autumnal dream in a subtly spicy ensemble.

Rosie’s Braless Look

Huntington-Whiteley is well-versed in the art of naked dressing, but her latest look proved that it’s also possible to add a risqué twist to a full-coverage ‘fit. For the party, the model went braless in a long-sleeve brown top, made from a shimmery fabric.

She paired the top with two fall fashion essentials: an oversized fur scarf and a knee-length black leather skirt.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

To finish off the ‘fit, the model added a pair of open-toe black heels with ankle straps made of delicate gold chains.

Rosie’s Cutout Dress

The day after the launch party, on Oct. 4, Huntington-Whiteley wore another cheeky look. For the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show, the model chose a high-neck, sleeveless white dress with subtle cutouts.

Huntington-Whiteley’s knee-length dress was from Balenciaga’s latest collection. The piece featured a modest boat neckline, while the side cutouts showed flashes of the skin at her waist. A white bow in the center of her midriff tied the entire ensemble together.

Another Balenciaga design — a pair of sleek black pumps — rounded off the look.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Huntington-Whiteley’s PFW looks are proof that spicy ‘fits suit the fall season just fine.