In the past year, the Barbie cast has been consistently going viral for their nostalgic throwback costumes inspired by the original Mattel dolls. Even Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, has sent Twitter into several meltdowns thus far (most especially when he debuted Ken’s platinum blonde ‘do last June). On Sunday, however, the actor went viral for a non-Ken-related reason. And it had all to do with the sweet accessory he wore to the film’s world premiere.

Sticking to the pink-only Barbiecore theme at the Los Angeles event, Gosling was decked out in the hue from head to toe. He wore a blush suit with a silk shirt underneath in a slightly lighter shade of pink. Completing the full Gucci look, he paired the suit with cream shoes from the Italian luxury house.

While the actor looked especially dapper in his rosy ensemble, eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on his lone, barely-noticeable accessory. Dangling just inches above his unbuttoned button-up was a pendant bearing the letter “E.”

Fans immediately made the connection that the necklace was a tribute to his long-time partner, Eva Mendes, whom he has two daughters with. Since she couldn’t attend the premiere, he wore the accessory instead. The letter was even fashioned in Barbie’s signature cursive font.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Twitter freaked out over the sweet memento, and many took to the app to share their thoughts. “Ryan gosling wearing a barbie themed E necklace for his wife is so cute,” one user tweeted.

Others couldn’t help but point out how “wholesome” and “romantic” the gesture was, shedding emoji tears. “ryan gosling wearing an ”E” necklace in a barbie font for eva mendes because she isn’t at the premiere must be the most romantic thing i’ve seen i’m not crying you are.”

We stan a thoughtful king.