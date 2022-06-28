Celebrity

9 Photos Of Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling As Rollerblading Barbie & Ken

'Barbie' Movie: 9 Photos Of Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling As Barbie & Ken On Rollerblades
By Alyssa Lapid

Greta Gerwig’s buzzy live-action Barbiewith Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken — sends Twitter into a frenzy every time new photos from the set are released. Remember that first look photo of Gosling as a platinum blonde, denim-clad, midriff-baring Ken?

The stars were spotted filming in Venice on June 27, and they looked every bit electric in their ’80s-inspired neon ’fits. Robbie wore a printed leotard with cycling shorts, and Gosling sported aa polo and shorts set.

