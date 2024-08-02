When Sabrina Carpenter named her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, she wasn’t just referring to her height — she may have been talking about her wardrobe as well. As she promotes her album, the singer has embraced daring outfits that perfectly match her 4’11” frame, from blazer dresses with no pants to mini-skirts and boy shorts.

She continued her short fashion streak on Aug. 1, as she showed off a new look on Instagram to gear up for the new album, which already has two smash hits in “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” and releases on Aug. 23. “I reckon it’s.. officially short n’ sweet month,” she wrote.

Sabrina’s Denim Ensemble

To ring in “Short n’ Sweet month,” Carpenter unveiled the full look that she initially teased on her album cover. She wore a denim bra top with yellow stitching and matching boy shorts that perfectly complemented her album title.

With her platinum blonde hair and midriff-baring outfit, Carpenter’s look is reminiscent of Britney Spears’ iconic double denim ensemble — but appropriately short and sweet.

Sabrina Carpenter’s denim bra and boy shorts. Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina’s “Short n’ Sweet” Fits

Matching “short n’ sweet” ensembles have become a recurring aesthetic in Carpenter’s promo campaign. In June, she performed on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in a bubblegum pink Versace set, comprised of a cashmere cardigan and knit top with lace embroidery. She also wore matching micro-shorts with the fashion house’s signature gold hardware.

Sabrina Carpenter's pink Versace shorts set YouTube / BBCRadio1VEVO

She’s also proved to be a fan of an all-denim fit. Back in April, Carpenter sported a vintage, ’60s-inspired denim midi-dress on her “Espresso” single cover. With a strapless white trim and just a simple necklace as the lone accessory, she looked ready to grab some “me espresso” on vacation.

Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" denim dress Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Please, please, please keep up with the aesthetic streak, Carpenter.