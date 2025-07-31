Sabrina Carpenter's Spiciest Bikinis Are So Mamma Mia-Core

Sabrina Carpenter is a certified busy woman. The pop star has been working her bloomer-covered booty off for years, and all that effort paid off last year when she nabbed her first Grammy award with her album Short n’ Sweet. It’s no surprise that her upcoming project, Man’s Best Friend (out August. 29) is now one of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year.

You don’t reach pop sensation status by taking days off, and Carpenter rarely does — but when she finds time for the rare vacation, she makes it count in envy-inducing swimwear. Well-known for her glamorous, lingerie-style concert attire, the singer’s beachside ‘fits range from equally extravagant to cute and casual. But a distinct through-line is the Mediterranean vibe that screams Mamma Mia, a cinematic universe Carpenter just so happens to be rumored to be diving into.

Itty Bitty Yellow Bikini

An Italian getaway calls for a colorful bikini to match the architecture, of course. Carpenter shared flicks from her Euro summer pit stop in a March 28 Instagram post, wearing a bright yellow triangle bikini top and high-leg bottoms. The straps sat above her hips, cheekily peeking out underneath a semi-sheer floral skirt, which she paired with a matching blouse in summery hues.

Denim On Denim

Nobody likes wet jeans — well, unless they’re archival Versace. Carpenter donned the designer denim bikini in a promotional photo for Short n’ Sweet. Consisting of a halter neck top and boy short-style bottoms in dark wash denim, the look gave vintage vibes perfectly in line with the pop star’s typical old Hollywood aesthetic.

Baywatch Vibes

Carpenter famously loves a reference, and this suit could very well be a tribute to Baywatch. While gallivanting along the French coast last July, the singer shared a post wearing a scoop neck, high-leg one piece in lifeguard red. Combined with her blonde locks, the look evoked Pamela Anderson.

Golden Glam

Carpenter doesn’t subscribe to the all work, no play philosophy. While performing at the MITA Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil back in May 2023, she still managed to get some R&R in, modeling a sexy swim look in an Instagram post. The yellow underwire bikini and high-cut string bottoms featured golden chain straps. More metallic links draped between the cups and over her hips.

Mamma Mia, Here She Goes Again!

Fans have been clamoring to see Carpenter in the developing Mamma Mia 3, and this May 2022 post from the star’s vacation to Capri might be the strongest evidence out there to cast her. Lounging on a boat in the Mediterranean sun, she donned a bikini under and a matching collared shirt and shorts set. It all matched in a psychedelic, creamsicle-colored print straight out of ABBA’s closet.

Sparkling Swim

Carpenter turned one iconic look after the next in her “Espresso” music video, but the most eye-catching of the bunch was this bedazzled set. The star wore a metallic silver bikini for a beach dance scene, underneath an embellished Retrofete set dripping in sparkling stones. She’s working late, and looks good doing it.