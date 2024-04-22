Celebrity Style
Sabrina Carpenter Was The Coquette Queen Of Coachella
The vibes were perfection.
Coquette queen Sabrina Carpenter strikes again. After touring with Taylor Swift as one of the Eras Tour openers, the “Nonsense” singer fired up the biggest stage this year: Coachella.
Her first weekend was a smashing success musically and sartorially. She won the crowd over with her bops and chicest looks. Think: rhinestone undies under a pleated micro skirt and a feather-trimmed bustier dresses.
Suffice to say, she didn’t let up on weekend two. Friday, her coquette look was just as delectable — if not better — than her Coachella debut a week prior.
Sabrina’s Lacey Mini Dress
Carpenter’s style DNA has always infused coquette landmarks (i.e., lace, hearts, bows, and pastels), with daring details. It’s a delicate balance even the chicest style mavens would find difficult to pull off. Carpenter, however, goes a step further and mixes multiple girlhood emblems in one ’fit. And somehow, they always work. Exhibit A: her Coachella weekend 2 look.
The bodice of her baby blue number was embellished with rhinestone-covered hearts. That wasn’t cutesy enough, though. Her skirt was also pleated and lacy, with a micro mini hemline and see-through fabrication. The Frolov creation was saccharine in the best way.
Carpenter leaned into the Bratz doll aesthetic she topped off her look with reflective sunglasses and a cropped blue and white leather jacket from Tanaka Vintage.
Rewind: Her Weekend 1 Look
Her Coachella debut positioned Carpenter as a capital F fashion girl — thanks to her choice of designers. On the first weekend, the singer wore two custom Roberto Cavalli numbers — a touching homage to the late designer, who passed away the day before.
Her first look consisted of: a snakeskin jacket, bedazzled top, pleated skirt, and matching bejeweled underwear. Though many would be skeptical of wearing all of them at once, she did and rocked it.
Her “Feather”-Coded Look
Meanwhile, her second designer number (also by Cavalli) was utterly “Feather”-coded. Plumes lined her robe, as well as the skirt of her dress, which featured upper a heart-shaped bodice covered in crystals.
Much like her “Nonsense” outros, these fashion pieces shouldn’t make sense together. But on her? They absolutely do.