Coquette queen Sabrina Carpenter strikes again. After touring with Taylor Swift as one of the Eras Tour openers, the “Nonsense” singer fired up the biggest stage this year: Coachella.

Her first weekend was a smashing success musically and sartorially. She won the crowd over with her bops and chicest looks. Think: rhinestone undies under a pleated micro skirt and a feather-trimmed bustier dresses.

Suffice to say, she didn’t let up on weekend two. Friday, her coquette look was just as delectable — if not better — than her Coachella debut a week prior.

Sabrina’s Lacey Mini Dress

Carpenter’s style DNA has always infused coquette landmarks (i.e., lace, hearts, bows, and pastels), with daring details. It’s a delicate balance even the chicest style mavens would find difficult to pull off. Carpenter, however, goes a step further and mixes multiple girlhood emblems in one ’fit. And somehow, they always work. Exhibit A: her Coachella weekend 2 look.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The bodice of her baby blue number was embellished with rhinestone-covered hearts. That wasn’t cutesy enough, though. Her skirt was also pleated and lacy, with a micro mini hemline and see-through fabrication. The Frolov creation was saccharine in the best way.

Carpenter leaned into the Bratz doll aesthetic she topped off her look with reflective sunglasses and a cropped blue and white leather jacket from Tanaka Vintage.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rewind: Her Weekend 1 Look

Her Coachella debut positioned Carpenter as a capital F fashion girl — thanks to her choice of designers. On the first weekend, the singer wore two custom Roberto Cavalli numbers — a touching homage to the late designer, who passed away the day before.

Her first look consisted of: a snakeskin jacket, bedazzled top, pleated skirt, and matching bejeweled underwear. Though many would be skeptical of wearing all of them at once, she did and rocked it.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her “Feather”-Coded Look

Meanwhile, her second designer number (also by Cavalli) was utterly “Feather”-coded. Plumes lined her robe, as well as the skirt of her dress, which featured upper a heart-shaped bodice covered in crystals.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Much like her “Nonsense” outros, these fashion pieces shouldn’t make sense together. But on her? They absolutely do.