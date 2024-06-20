Oops! Sabrina Carpenter Forgot To Wear Pants At Paris Fashion Week

Sabrina Carpenter just announced her Short n’ Sweet tour, which will include performances across North America starting this fall. Currently, however, she’s on a tour of a different kind. The “Please Please Please” singer has been serving looks on a weekly basis.

Take her most recent look in Paris, for example. After performing at London’s Summertime Ball early this week, Carpenter flew to the French capital for Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. Against the sea of stylish men who dominated the front row, Carpenter totally stood out. She wore an all-white blazer dress that was très chic.

Sabrina’s No-“Nonsense” Look

On Tuesday, June 18, Carpenter sat front row for the debut of Pharell Williams’ latest collection — a testament to her budding fashion girl icon status. She leaned into the menswear theme and borrowed from the boys in a posh take on the classic business suit.

Carpenter wore a white tailored blazer accented with a gold brooch, which came embellished with a pearl chain and blood red ruby. Underneath, she wore a button-up and a black necktie — the only color contrast featured in her otherwise all-white ’fit. Despite the more masculine, corporate styling, her necktie featured rhinestones that spelled out “MARQUE L. VUITTON DÉPOSÉE.”

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carpenter eschewed bottoms altogether and turned the blazer into a micro mini dress. She merchandised her look with pointed pumps and a mini duffel bag embossed with the LV logo.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Carpenter balanced out the angular details of her tailored ensemble with a “soft girl” beauty look. She styled her honey blonde hair in a half-up ponytail, leaving the rest curled in loose waves. Her lips were glossed and her cheeks shimmery — a signature makeup look for the singer.

She’s In Her Blair Waldorf Era

While Carpenter’s on-stage costumes are all about prim details (lace trims, heart cut-outs, bedazzled embellishments, etc.), her recent off-duty looks have more so channeled Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf. The queen of Constance Billard loved a polished and preppy outfit — the likes of which Carpenter has been donning.

On June 14, for example, wore a gray pinstripe blazer with the lowest possible neckline. She paired it with a matching LaQuan Smith mini skirt and accessorized with glasses and a 2010-era skinny scarf.

Instagram/sabrinacarpenter

Last week, Carpenter wore a jazzed-up version of the Constance Billard uniform. She posed in a Thom Browne skirt suit made entirely of black and white tweed. The woven material is a typical “old money” fabric and fits the Blair Waldorf aesthetic to a T.

The “Feather” singer looked equally preppy back in May, arriving at the Saturday Night Live studio for a guest appearance. Carpenter chose a head-to-toe Miu Miu look that could’ve easily been borrowed from Blair’s on-screen wardrobe: a navy polo shirt and a white micro skirt pulled so low, it showed the waistband of her designer undies. She completed the schoolgirl ensemble with white socks and heels.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

All that’s missing is a headband.