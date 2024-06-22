If you’re like me then you’ve probably also had Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Please Please Please’ stuck in your head for days on end. The singer-songwriter is out here breaking records with her hit single which debuted at number 2 (while her other hit ‘Espresso’ has moved up the charts to number 3). According to Variety, Carpenter’s “the first solo act in the history of the 66-year-old Billboard chart to land two simultaneous top-three hits.” That’s pretty impressive.

And in addition to her record breaking songs are her equally as impressive outfits (also considered hits in my book). Earlier this week the singer attended Louis Vuitton’s menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris wearing an all white tailored mini dress from the brand. If anything, Carpenter’s style choices have reflected that she really doesn’t care much for pants. And for her latest appearance in London? She chose to go pants-less yet again.

Sabrina’s Bubble-Gum Pink Set

Carpenter performed two songs while wearing a blush pink knit Versace set at the BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge in Maida Vale Studios. The three-piece set featured an embroidered cashmere cardigan with medusa-detailed hardware (a brand signature), which she decided to button only at the top, and matching knit micro shorts. Underneath her crew-neck sweater she layered in a cashmere knit top — also part of the Italian made set.

Her pink outfit for her British performance was partially embroidered with white beads and pearls. For shoes, Carpenter wore sky-high platform sandals in the same hue. She accessorized with a single ring on her left middle finger and a pair of dainty diamond hug earrings.

The ‘Espresso’ singer’s shorts outfit totally tracks with the singer’s current style. After all, her forthcoming album wasn’t titled “Short n’ Sweet” for nothing. Carpenter, who is under 5 feet tall, has worn micro outfits on plenty of other occasions. Her style is clearly working for her and so is her music.

One other thing that was hard not to notice during the performance was Carpenter’s bedazzled microphone that featured red rhinestones in the shape of a heart. If that was intended to hint at the fact that Carpenter absolutely sang her heart out during this performance, let it be known that I needed no convincing.

Sabrina’s Exact Short & Sweet Set

Carpenter’s exact three-piece cashmere set is available to shop. It’s even now on sale.