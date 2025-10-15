In the midst of a dreary New York fall, where threats of nor’easters can dampen anyone’s mood, Sabrina Carpenter chooses to dress like a ray of sunshine. On Tuesday, Oct. 14, ahead of her Saturday Night Live gig this weekend, the “Espresso” hitmaker stepped out with the variety show’s cast sporting 2025’s color du jour: butter yellow. In fact, she wore not one, not two, but three pieces in the eye-catching shade, proving that the pastel hue’s chokehold among the style cadre is showing no signs of easing. Don’t be fooled by her seemingly saccharine color palette, though. She styled her monochromatic look with a risqué twist.

Sabrina’s Sweater ‘Fit

If there’s one thing the Grammy winner will do, it’s embrace her cheekiness. When she’s not casually dropping double entendres lyrically or during her live ad-libs (e.g. her “Nonsense” outros or “Juno” cuffing skits), she’s styling her clothes cheekily — sometimes literally, where her cheeks are actually out. Between her 2025 Met Gala tuxedo bodysuit and her string of no-pants looks for her Man’s Best Friend visuals, Carpenter has been spotlighting her bum in teeny ensembles. This look was no different.

She wore a chunky knit sweater with a foldover neckline that she pulled down one shoulder, giving it an asymmetrical flair. While the thick piece looked more like a top, with its micro mini hem, Carpenter styled it as a dress, eschewing pants.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Butter Yellow Accents

Proving that when it comes to bright colors, bolder is sometimes better, she tripled down on the lemony shade. A pro styling move, she slung a classic Chanel bag in canary yellow over her clothed shoulder. The “Please Please Please” songstress also added a third yellow accent in the form of calf-high socks. She slid them into beige heeled mules with a crystal-encrusted accent.

It’s been a long-time fashion no-no to wear socks with sandals. Proving she’s one of fashion’s most adventurous dressers, she bravely tried the controversial trend and made it look so chic.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The final yellow touch in her ’fit? Her curly blonde locks. A coordinating whiz.