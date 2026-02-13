Sabrina Carpenter will always find something mini to wear, no matter the occasion. In keeping with her breakout 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, the singer’s wardrobe is full of tiny attire, from floral slip dresses to tons of preppy miniskirts. However, there’s no more appropriate time to dress Short n’ Sweet than Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 12, Carpenter took advantage of the holiday to promote her Sweet Tooth fragrance line, sharing a new Valentine’s Day-themed campaign image on Instagram with the bottle of her original scent. Of course, she dressed up in an outfit worthy of a V-Day date (or even better, Galentine’s Day gathering), keeping things simple yet flirty.

Pretty In Pink

In her new ad, Carpenter donned a lush magenta-tinted mini-dress, featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and oversized long sleeves that elegantly bunched up at her shoulders. And of course, the hem was uber-short, matching the rest of Carpenter’s closet.

She paired her mini with the ultimate coquettish accessories, wearing cozy gray wool socks inside her black sequined pumps, featuring a frilly bow tie detail. She also brought out some statement accessories, including a gold-studded ring with her initials and a dainty matching band.

Instagram / Sabrina Carpenter

Of course, the true star of the show was Carpenter’s baby pink candy-bar-shaped fragrance bottle, which perfectly contrasted with her darker pink mini.

Sabrina’s Love Of Minis

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Carpenter starred in her first Super Bowl campaign with Pringles and landed a new boyfriend: Pringleo (yes, made out of the potato chips). She showed off her love of minis in the commercial, donning a lacy red number on their first date. The dress featured a plunging collar, frilly cap sleeves, and dainty bow details.

Pringles

After a crowd rushed Pringleo and broke her boyfriend into pieces, a shocked Carpenter consoled herself by eating the potato chips and realizing the sacrifice was worth it. However, she was dressed up for another date, wearing another off-the-shoulder mini.

Pringles

This time, she glammed up her look with glittery white sequins aplenty and dramatic cape-like sleeves.