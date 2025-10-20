Sabrina Carpenter is a triple threat. She can sing, act, and crack hella jokes. And she flexed all three skills on Saturday, Oct. 18, as both the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live. While her comedic timing was impeccable and her skits were some of the best so far this season (that horror trailer skit? Genius), there was a fourth expertise that she executed flawlessly: her risqué style.

Sabrina’s Undies-Only Look

The “Espresso” hitmaker performed two songs from Man’s Best Friend, “Nobody’s Son” and “Manchild.” In the latter, she transformed the set into a faux bedroom and sang into a hairbrush mic, mimicking how nearly every woman jams to their favorite songs at home. Naturally, she wore the universal uniform for these at-home solo performances: a T-shirt and underwear. Her loungewear subtly hinted at her highly coveted hosting gig. Her butter yellow top, for example, was inscribed with “LIVE FROM NEW YORK.” Meanwhile, her cotton panties, which were crafted in a baby pink hue, boasted the second half of the famous variety show line, “IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT!”

The “Please Please Please” songstress has long been a cheeky dresser, literally showing booty in teeny tiny ensembles, iterations of lingerie, or going pantless in bedazzled bodysuits, aka her onstage uniform. So it was totally on brand for her to skip pants on SNL.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A Second Exposed Undies Look

When she’s not stripping to her underwear, Carpenter still manages to find ways to flaunt her intimates. Case in point: After the episode, the Work It star joined the SNL cast for the after-party at Mermaid Oyster Bar. Naturally, she changed into a different ensemble.

She channeled the office siren look in a white halter-style vest with a waist-deep plunge. Instead of layering it over a second top, she wore a contrasting brassiere to really give it a pop. Hers was crafted in a sky blue hue with a striped detail and a miniature scallop trim.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the top with a matching white pencil skirt, gray peep-toe heels, and a skinny shoulder bag awash in silver sequins.

She’s an exposed-undies queen.