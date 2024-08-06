Sabrina Carpenter’s hit singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” couldn’t be more different. Both, however, perfectly capture the musical range fans can expect from her upcoming album, Short n’ Sweet. While Carpenter may play with sounds and genres music-wise, her coquettish fashion remains a constant — and that’s a good thing.

Since the singer started dominating the charts, she practically made coquettecore her own with a de facto stage uniform: micro minis with cutesy heart cutouts on her décolletage.

Over the weekend, the pop star spoke about her creative process at the Grammy Museum in L.A. and even surprised guests by performing her unreleased “Slim Pickins.” Naturally, she rocked her signature cleavage heart cutout with surprising add-ons: two other cheeky cutouts.

Sabrina’s Fitted Midi

On stage, Carpenter’s typical holey looks include itty-bitty hemlines and rhinestones galore. For the more formal setting on Friday, Aug. 2, she toned it down with a fitted knee-length dress. She even eschewed her usual bedazzling for a simpler (read: matte) denim-adjacent fabric.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That said, what she didn’t sacrifice was her heart-shaped cutout. Actually, she multiplied the peekaboo details, adding at least a couple more to spicy bodily real estate, aka on the sides of her butt cheeks.

She completed the look with strappy heels in a muted butter yellow — the year’s biggest color trend — and her signature blonde waves.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Can’t Stop Wearing Heart Cutouts

Carpenter tacks on even more elements of girlhood into her coquettecore costumes. Think: rhinestones, lace, and lingerie details. At New York’s 2024 Governors Ball in June, for example, she wore a strapless boudoir-inspired piece by Frolov. The pastel yellow ensemble featured a draped, lacy skirt that was practically a belt. (Yes, it showed off her matching underwear.)

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just months before, she made her Coachella debut in a similarly bedazzled lacy dress. The heart cutout, however, wasn’t on her chest but just atop her butt cleavage.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her album may be called Short n Sweet, but her looks are short and v, v spicy.