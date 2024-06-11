Although Sabrina Carpenter didn’t originate the coquettecore aesthetic, she’s made the TikTok trend her signature style, often incorporating elements of girlhood into her wardrobe, such as beribboned dresses and lots of lace.

There’s one cutesy detail she’s particularly fond of: the heart cut-out. In recent months, she’s added the whimsical shape into nearly every performance, making it a de facto stage uniform.

Sabrina’s Butter Yellow Top

On Saturday, June 8, Carpenter took the stage at the 2024 Governors Ball in New York. She switched up her setlist — adding her latest single, “Please Please Please” — but kept her look on brand.

The singer wore a bustier dress, custom-made by Frolov, which was covered in a smattering of rhinestones. Her micro bottoms — really just bunched lace gathered around her hips — featured a hemline so short that it exposed matching underwear. But the real star — err, heart — of her outfit was the cut-out in the middle of her chest in the shape of a heart.

Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of Carpenter’s sartorial superpowers is turning a cutesy detail into a saucy look. This ensemble is a prime example — and in 2024’s color of the year, no less.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She accessorized the dress with a dainty chain necklace, her signature Bratz Doll boots (white, platform, and bedazzled) and a paired of lacey socks.

Nina Westervelt/Billboard/Getty Images

More Heart Cut-Outs, Ahead

A bedazzled mini with a heart cut-out has quickly become part of Carpenter’s uniform. In April, she made her Coachella debut in a sky blue mini, also by Frolov, which featured bedazzled hearts and a butt cut-out.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few months prior, at iHeartRadio KISS108’s Jingle Ball 2023 on Dec. 10, Carpenter wore a Frolov look nearly identical to her yellow ’fit. But this one was seasonally inspired with snowflake-shaped embellishments. She added opera gloves lined with a white fur trim, which looked uncannily like Santa’s.

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, Frolov has become one of her go-to designers. The Ukrainian label is a coquettecore dream. Both Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez are fans.

Carpenter even took a signature Frolov dress style to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in August, when she opened one of the Mexico shows in a sparkly LBD.

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If she’s not rocking the peek-a-boo heart detail, she’s incorporating the shape in other ways. On the Buenos Aires leg of the Eras Tour, for example, her white strapless mini featured a deep, sweetheart neckline with two bedazzled pasty hearts.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cutesy and saucy.