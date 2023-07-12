32 Years Ago, Sarah Jessica Parker Wore A Bra As A Top On The Red Carpet

In the decades since SATC’s 1998 debut, it’s become more and more difficult to differentiate between Sarah Jessica Parker, the actor, and Carrie Bradshaw, the character — at least, in the style department. After all, Carrie tends to be influenced by Parker’s own aesthetic, and, conversely, Parker has, quite literally, borrowed from Carrie’s closet.

Even before embodying the most stylish character in pop culture canon, however, Parker already had quite the fashion eye. In fact, Parker’s pre-Carrie outfits are as relevant as her onscreen ensembles. The actor’s spicy, red carpet look from over 30 years ago is a prime example.

In 1991, Parker attended the LA premiere of the film For The Boys in an ensemble that was totally unexpected. She wore cherry red high-waist trousers — in velvet, no less — and paired them a gilded bra. The demi-style lingerie had pointy details reminiscent of ‘80s-style cone bras and a shimmering gold finish. While stars like Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski have normalized wearing bras as tops in recent years, Parker’s ‘fit was a risqué choice in the early nineties.

She completed the look with a cropped jacket covered in intricate beadwork. The colorful topper looked like it was embroidered with Antiquities-inspired medallions — Grecian urns, statues, warriors, and other figures sparkled on her chest. Parker also slipped into a pair of red satin pumps with rhinestone appliqués — a very similar style to the Manolo Blahnik design Carrie would fall in love with years later.

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

Though the ‘fit was decidedly saucy, it’s not the first time Parker rocked a bra in public. Years earlier, in 1987, she wore a similar version of the bright ensemble, albeit in all-black, to another premiere. Both times, the HBO star rocked her natural voluminous curls — another Carrie signature.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

So bold yet still so stylish. Carrie would definitely approve.