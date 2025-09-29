Selena Gomez is a blushing bride. The actor-singer got married to producer Benny Blanco in an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, attended by famous guests like her BFF Taylor Swift and Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. She shared the first wedding photos on Instagram, writing, “9.27.25,” with Blanco commenting, “my wife in real life.”

But of course, the true stars of the show were Gomez’s dazzling wedding looks — yes, plural. As seen in Blanco’s own celebratory post, she donned two wedding dresses (at least so far), which offered different yet completely fitting takes on bridal style.

Selena’s Custom Gown

For her wedding photos, Gomez wore a custom ivory wedding gown from Ralph Lauren, featuring a halter-neck collar made of stacked flower petals and white lace patches, leading to a draped bodice. The neckline created an open back with a V-shaped curve, leading to a long, silky skirt and train, which Gomez gladly spread out for photos.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Gomez opted not to wear a veil — at least for her photos. Instead, she accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Tiffany & Co., a floral bouquet with white lilies of the valley, and, of course, her new wedding ring. Blanco was also dressed by Ralph Lauren, donning a custom black tuxedo that perfectly contrasted his wife’s look.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena’s Second Dress

In his own Instagram slideshow, Blanco shared a snapshot where Gomez showed off her second wedding look. “I married a real life disney princess," he captioned his post, with her commenting, “I love you soooo much.”

Much like her first dress, Gomez’s second look included lots of lace and feathers. The gown featured a fitted bodice with floral lace embroidery, leading to a long sheer skirt with oodles of white tulle, offering a peek at her matching strappy open-toe heels.

Instagram / Benny Blanco

This time, Gomez opted to wear a long, dramatic veil fit for a movie star, which was pinned perfectly atop her darling bob. Clearly, the couple’s wedding glow is still strong.