10 Years Ago, Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Twinned In “No-Pants” Looks

One day, when fashion historians look back on the 2020s, the “no pants” trend will likely be one of the decade’s defining trends. The pantsless style has become so ubiquitous recently that the term “no pants” has taken on several interpretations. Some style stars raw-dog the trend in underwear alone, while others prefer to add a modicum of “clothing,” pairing their intimates with sheer tights, a look largely credited to Kendall Jenner circa 2022.

A third group, however, prefers going pantsless in bodysuits or itty-bitty boy shorts — and two icons already started rocking the look exactly a decade ago. I’m talking about Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Taylor & Selena’s Matching Moment

Ten years ago, Taylor Swift was in the thick of her 1989 World Tour, which was famed for its many surprise celebrity guests. The tour’s most iconic moment, however, happened on Aug. 26, 2015, when she brought out her longtime bestie, Selena Gomez, to perform a duet of Gomez’s “Good For You” at the Los Angeles venue. For Swifties and Selenators, it was already a dream come true to witness the duo perform together. But in matching “pantsless” ’fits, too?

Swift’s all-white number included a strapless crop top with a dazzling bejeweled trim and matching high-waist booty shorts. For a hint of bedroom dressing, she paired the look with a garter that slid down her legs and onto her thigh-high boots.

If you’ve been following her style, you already know that it’s gotten progressively spicier through the years and albums (hello, Eras Tour bodysuits and burlesque-inspired The Life of A Showgirl lingerie). This look, however, proves that she’s always leaned saucy.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Selena’s Matching Shorts Bodysuit

Gomez, meanwhile, borrowed elements from Swift’s look for a coordinated slay. She wore a sleeveless bodysuit with a cleavage-forward V-neckline and a boy-shorts-length hem. Mimicking Swift’s trim, her onesie was also embellished, albeit with silver studs instead of crystals. Her bedazzling, meanwhile, came in the form of a three-strand choker covered in massive gems.

Christopher Polk/TAS/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To finish up her contrasting all-black number, she wore thigh-high boots.

Years later, the pop icons’ looks are still being replicated by besties online. So even if nearly everyone these days wears similarly cheeky pieces, they will always be the blueprint.