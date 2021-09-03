Selena Gomez’s wardrobe is a ‘90s style lover’s dream. She’s one of the few celebrities who can gravitate from ‘90s dressy trends to casual styles with ease. From romantic looks that work for date night to denim styles you can wear to brunch and beyond, Gomez manages to make each ‘90s trend feel her own.

Where some celebrities shy away from some of the more controversial looks from the ‘90s, Gomez somehow makes them look chic. Take the Canadian tuxedo, a controversial look that incorporates a denim jacket, jeans, and sometimes even matching accessories. Gomez gives the look a rockstar vibe, styling it with a black turtleneck, boots, and ‘70s-inspired sunglasses.

For her dressier take on ‘90s trends, Gomez embraces the off-shoulder neckline for formal gatherings that range from the red carpet to date night. She keeps the polished look going for her ‘90s-inspired, animal print pieces, wearing cheetah or zebra patterned sweater dresses with black jeans and boots.

While filming her new Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, Gomez has been stepping out a ton more lately, spotted in ‘90s looks that you’re going to want to recreate— stat.

Ahead, find her best ‘90s style moments and all the pieces you need to recreate her looks. Inspiration awaits.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Off-The-Shoulder Dresses Getty Images Lean into the ‘90s skin baring trend that works for day or night with an off-the-shoulder look like this pale pink mini that Gomez sported for a Hollywood Beauty Awards event.

Off-Shoulder Dress Mini Elio Off Shoulder Button-Front Dress STAUD $245 View product Go for a variation on the shirt-dress that can be worn by day with Dad sneakers and by night with strappy stiletto heels.

Animal Print Getty Images Be it a mini dress, a coat, or mini skirt, the ‘90s were all about animal print — and it’s a trend that Gomez is bringing back with fervor today.

Animal Print Dress Flutter-Sleeve Wrap Mini Dress madewell $98 View product For a casual take on the trend, consider a wrap dress that you can style with an equally popular ‘90s favorite: the combat boot.

Canadian Tuxedo Getty Images Denim-on-denim is a look that hit it big in the ‘90s and it’s back in all ways, shapes, and forms today. Gomez styles her cropped trucker with a pair of straight leg jeans and a bodysuit to keep it classic and chic.

Cropped Trucker Jacket Cropped Trucker Jacket Hudson Jeans $175 View product Try the classic denim jacket in a boxy cropped style for a ‘90s feel that pairs well with dresses and jeans alike.

Straight Leg Jeans CROP STRAIGHT WITH DESTRUCTION LIVERPOOL LOS ANGELES $98 View product Go for a classic straight-leg jean for day or night, with clean lines that look great with pumps, slides, sneakers, and more.