Shopping
The Selena Gomez Way To Master '90s Fashion Trends
From Canadian tuxedos to animal prints.
Selena Gomez’s wardrobe is a ‘90s style lover’s dream. She’s one of the few celebrities who can gravitate from ‘90s dressy trends to casual styles with ease. From romantic looks that work for date night to denim styles you can wear to brunch and beyond, Gomez manages to make each ‘90s trend feel her own.
Where some celebrities shy away from some of the more controversial looks from the ‘90s, Gomez somehow makes them look chic. Take the Canadian tuxedo, a controversial look that incorporates a denim jacket, jeans, and sometimes even matching accessories. Gomez gives the look a rockstar vibe, styling it with a black turtleneck, boots, and ‘70s-inspired sunglasses.
For her dressier take on ‘90s trends, Gomez embraces the off-shoulder neckline for formal gatherings that range from the red carpet to date night. She keeps the polished look going for her ‘90s-inspired, animal print pieces, wearing cheetah or zebra patterned sweater dresses with black jeans and boots.
While filming her new Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, Gomez has been stepping out a ton more lately, spotted in ‘90s looks that you’re going to want to recreate— stat.
Ahead, find her best ‘90s style moments and all the pieces you need to recreate her looks. Inspiration awaits.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.