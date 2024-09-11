Your middle school teacher didn’t lie to you — arithmetic is fun. After the popularity of girl math and its boy math followup, allow me to present fashion math. Question: If a style star wears a wardrobe staple (x) plus a beloved trend (y) and adds a polarizing one (z), what’s the sum? Per Selena Gomez, it’s fashion greatness. Just call her a master mathematician.

The Disney alum attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez on Monday, Sept. 9. Given that her project mixed genres (a musical, a crime, and a comedy), she, too, went the hybrid route with her fashion formula. She wore something cheugy with something Carrie Bradshaw-approved, wrapped in a staple considered universally stylish: the LBD.

Selena’s Sequined Stunner

On her movie’s red carpet, Gomez was a vision in black. She wore a custom Rodarte piece completely blanketed in glistening sequins. The fitted floor-length number featured skinny straps pulled together on her collarbone, forming a criss-cross silhouette. It was topped off with a massive lone rosette, which was also covered in sequins.

The Only Murders in the Building star has long been a fan of the floral accent, popularized by Carrie Bradshaw. With Gomez backing the flowery cause, the trend is showing no signs of slowing.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The dress had another key feature far less accepted than the statement rose: the peplum. The flared waist silhouette dominated the early half of the 2010s, with everything from going-out tops to office attire encircled with the ruffly supplement. That’s until Gen Zers labeled it “cheugy” along with the other millennial favorites. Only Gomez would be able to pull off combining a contentious element with a beloved one.

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez completed her look with Santoni heeled sandals and encrusted herself with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

Her Old Hollywood Glam

Over the weekend, Gomez was officially named a billionaire thanks to Rare Beauty, her makeup empire. As expected, she showed out in a bold beauty look. Channeling Old Hollywood glam, the “Who Says” songstress went for a subtle shadow and blush to keep the focus on her statement red lip. Even her ’do recalled movie stars from decades past with perfectly styled curls.

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images

Another slay.