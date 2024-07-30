Miley Cyrus & Selena Gomez's “High School Nonsense” Affected This Disney Show

As any Disney Channel fan knows, Wizards On Deck With Hannah Montana is one of the ultimate crossovers of our generation (Avengers, who?). However, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez didn’t share any scenes, and there was a reason for that.

On the July 29 episode of Wizards of Waverly Pod, Jennifer Stone revealed that there was “messy high school nonsense” between her Wizards co-star Gomez and Cyrus, and it all boiled down to another Disney Channel heartthrob, Nick Jonas.

While her podcast co-host David DeLuise didn’t recall any drama between the Disney queens, Stone remembered that both had been in a relationship with Jonas at one point, which caused some tension. “I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was it was just messy high school nonsense,” she said. “I know they were intermittently not getting along.”

Indeed, Cyrus dated Jonas for nearly a year in 2006, which spawned her Jonas Brothers duet “Before the Storm,” and reportedly inspired her 2007 classic “7 Things.” Gomez went on to date him briefly in 2008. But now, things are better between the former Disney stars. “They're fine now,” Stone added. “But, yeah, it was high school just BS.”

Miley & Selena’s Friendship

Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato filming “Send It On.” Jaimie Trueblood/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Ironically, the stars were frenemies both on and off-screen in the late 2000s, as Gomez played Hannah Montana’s rival Mikayla on Cyrus’ show. But now, not only are they fine, but Cyrus and Gomez have become friendlier since their Disney Channel days.

In 2020, the two reconnected on Instagram, leading Gomez to appear on Cyrus’ Instagram Live talk show Bright Minded, where she revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis. “It was very sweet because you just sent a butterfly emoji,” Cyrus recalled. “And that's enough, connecting with people and letting them know that you're there.”

Cyrus reportedly attended Gomez’s 30th birthday party in 2022. More recently, the duo supported each other when they released new singles, Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Gomez’s “Single Soon,” on the same day in August 2023.

“@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day,” Gomez wrote on her Instagram Story. “We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG.” Cyrus also chimed in on her Story, writing, “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our SINGLEs SOON….. I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG.”