Selena Gomez just made Disney fans’ dreams come true. Since the 2012 finale, viewers waited for over a decade for a Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off. Now, a Russo family reunion is finally here. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place officially drops on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and follows Justin (David Henrie) as he trains Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), a young wizard sent to him by his sister, Alex (Gomez).

To commemorate the special occasion, the show’s stars showed out on the eve of its release. Gomez, a red carpet pro, looked especially dazzling as she slipped back into her Disney roots.

Selena’s Dazzling Red Number

Gomez has her red carpet style down pat, rocking iterations of timeless LBDs. The elegant staple is her signature look. To attend the show’s Los Angeles premiere, however, Gomez traded her black looks something much more magical: a glitzy red gown.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez donned a strapless midi with an asymmetrical skirt and cleavage-baring neckline. It featured sculptural folds that gave it the look of an off-the-shoulder top. The most eye-catching detail of her dress, however, was a different flounce — one that circled her waist.

The peplum is the flared waist silhouette that dominated the 2010s. Because of its ubiquity, it was one of the big trends to be deemed “cheugy,” or basic. Matching the nostalgic aspect of her show, Gomez went down style memory lane and rocked a dress with a peplum.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gomez is ushering the cheugy trend’s renaissance. Just last September, the songstress wore a similar sequined number with the cheugy flare. Now, she’s back with a repeat look, all but sealing the style back into chic territory.

A Hidden Wizard Detail

Leaning into the red-on-red maximalist vibe, Gomez paired the already glitzy item with matching red pointed slingbacks.

Those who follow wizard-lore know that the iridescent ruby shoe is an emblem of a different witchy classic: The Wizard of Oz. Unintentional or not, her “ruby slippers” were a nod to another magical masterpiece, a move totally fitting the spinoff.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

S/O To Justin Russo

Henrie’s look was also worth mentioning. He wore a navy blue suit with a white button-down. The Disney alum made the look casual with white sneakers, a stark contrast against Gomez’s high-glam ’fit.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Russo siblings are back and more stylish than ever.