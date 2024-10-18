Selena Gomez has been effortlessly blending sophistication with coziness this season. And the "Only Murders in the Building" star’s recent looks at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center and the 2024 BFI London Film Festival are no exception. From a black blazer dress to a chic plaid look, it's clear the singer-actor is ready for sweater weather — in a polished way.

This fall, Gomez is keeping her color palette in the darker, moodier range with a focus on black and subtle fall shades. And let's be honest, there's something about seeing the Rare Beauty founder in these comfy yet glamorous looks that scream fall fashion goals.

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sleek In Black At The SAG-AFTRA Conversations

On Oct. 15, Gomez was spotted attending the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for her film Emilia Pérez at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City. She totally owned the event in a double-breasted, fitted black blazer dress that was equal parts professional and chic. Teamed with pointed black Christian Louboutin heels and red glasses, the look was a total win for fans of corpcore.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

The precise tailoring and simple accessories let her shine, embracing the classic allure of black with a contemporary twist. The monochrome outfit not only suited the formal vibe of the event but also made a stylish statement.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Cozy In Plaid At The Netflix Awards Brunch

A couple of days earlier, on Oct. 13, Gomez showed off her softer side in a perfect autumnal look at the Netflix Awards Brunch during the 2024 BFI London Film Festival. Dressed in a black-and-beige plaid dress, she nailed the comfy fall aesthetic. The dress featured gold buttons and subtle puffed sleeves, adding a touch of vintage charm to the look.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer paired the coat dress with knee-high black boots, bringing an edgy, fashion-forward finish. The autumnal tones in the plaid pattern fit perfectly against the floral backdrop, making her look like the ultimate fall muse.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is what you want to see in fall fashion — fashionable, functional, and full of texture.

Gomez’s back-to-back standout appearances in these fall-ready outfits prove she's not just an icon entertainer, but a total style queen.